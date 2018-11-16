Football is returning to Lee Magnet High School. Lee Principal Rob Howle made the announcement Friday before an energetic student body and several prominent former players.
Lee originally opened in 1959 and played football until 2008 as the school closed in the spring of 2009. The new $56 million campus was completed for the 2016-17 school year with an initial sports plan that did not include football.
Howle said he surveyed the boys at the school, and the overwhelming response was that they wanted a football team. The school will play junior varsity football for two years (2019-20) and begin play varsity in 2021. Howle said he hopes to hire a football coach for the second semester and have spring football practice. Istrouma followed a similar plan when it reopened last year and will begin varsity football play in 2019.
Among the alumni attending the announcement were Eugene Daniel, who played at Lee from 1978-80, Leonard Smith (1977-79) and Michael Vaughn (1978-80).
“This is awesome for the school,” said Daniel, who played football at LSU and had 38 interceptions in 14 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. “I’m looking forward to being in the stands and coming to the games.
“I played every sport in high school. You learn so much from football. You learn to work as a team and to get along with others. So much that goes on in football carries over to life.”
Daniel’s daughter, Reghan, is a senior volleyball player at Lee.
“This is a really good thing and will help with school spirit,” Reghan said.
Junior basketball player Jaydon Gunn said he will go out for football.
“Playing sports creates work ethic and builds character,” Gunn said. “I know a lot of people who didn’t come to Lee because we didn’t have football.”
Athletic director Brandon White said the enrollment period for next school year is still open.
“Here at Lee High the kids get the strong academic component, and we have just about every other sport the LHSAA offers,” White said. “Football will complete the athletic side. We like our athletes to play multiple sports and be well-rounded. I’m really excited by this.”
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Mike Gaudet said sports teach teamwork, patience, perseverance and endurance. “All of those things help with academics,” Gaudet said. “We welcome the return of Lee High football tradition.
The school displayed a red helmet with a red, white and blue Patriot emblem. Howle said the team will practice at the school but play its home games at other locations in Baton Rouge. He said some modifications of the school's locker rooms are expected. Lee competes in Class 4A and Division II select for the playoffs.
“I’m excited that kids who live near the school may decide to go to Lee,” said Smith, who played nine seasons in the NFL. “We know it will take some time to build up football. This campus is awesome. There are a lot of reasons to go to Lee.”