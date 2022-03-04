Walker High School advanced to their fifth consecutive Class 5A semifinal after an electrifying 76-48 home victory against No. 15 East St. John in the quarterfinals Friday night.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats went on a 16-1 run in the fourth quarter to propel them past East St. John.
“It's hard to stop a team like us because you don’t know who is going to go off,” Walker forward Donald Butler said.
Butler finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Warren Young Jr. finished with a double-double of his own, leading Walker with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Ja’Cory Thomas recorded 15 points, including two dunks that brought fans off their seats.
Walker (26-8) will play No. 11 Northshore, a 59-53 winner against No. 3 Ruston, in a LHSAA nonselect state tournament semifinal at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles next week.
“We’ve got to keep playing great defense with intensity, contesting shots and rebounding the ball,” Walker head coach Anthony Schiro said. “Rebounding is going to be our key to victory.”
Walker struck East St. John early with a tough half-court man defense that gave the East John Wildcats tough looks at the goal. East St. John kept the game within four points at the end of the first quarter with breakaway baskets and hard finishes under the basket.
Young controlled the game all first half despite being face guarded a majority of the second quarter by a rotation of East St. John defenders. He finished the half with 15 points and his step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Walker a 37-22 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t match their energy at all,” East St. John coach Antonio Broadway said. “We came out flat tonight which is unusual for us.”
East St. John (28-9) heavily relied on the 3-point shot at the start of the second half with Kylon Harris sinking two of the four made in the third quarter. Harris finished with 12 points, nine coming from beyond the arc.
East St. John threw a variety of defensive looks at Walker to slow down the scoring juggernaut. Whether it was man-to-man, two-three zone or a full court one-three-one press, Walker broke anything their opposition gave them.
“We’ve worked on zone offense, we’ve worked on man offense, we’ve worked on press breaks,” Schiro said. ”We’ve got an answer for everything.”
Walker amassed a 16-point lead by the start of the fourth quarter after quick press breaks and midrange jumpers by the Wildcats.
East John retaliated with two back-to-back 3-pointers from Warrern Snyder, who finished with 11 points, that trimmed the deficit to 10 points within the first minute of the final quarter.
Walker returned to their scoring roots after Butler blocked an attempted layup on one end of the floor and dunked an alley-oop pass from PJ Scott on the other end. Within three minutes Walker was up by 25 points with the semi-finals in sight.
“It was so exciting,” Butler said after the dunk. “The crowd was rooting (on) me to do it and I had to.”