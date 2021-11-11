A great week of practice is no guarantee for victory. But it can set the tone for one.
The Dunham School proved that point in a 3-0 Division IV quarterfinal victory over Catholic High of New Iberia Thursday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball State tournament.
"We showed up and we have a lot of weapons other people have to worry about. I am thankful for that," Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. "We had our best week of practice all year. They came in ready."
The Tigers were one of two third-seeded local/area teams to advance to Friday’s semifinals. Division III Lutcher helped tip off the three-day tourney at the Cajundome with its 3-1 victory over Haynes Academy.
Episcopal saw its Division IV season end. The seventh-seeded Knights lost to No. 2 Notre Dame 3-0.
Lutcher meets district rival E.D. White in Division III semifinal action set for 1:40 p.m. Friday. Dunham takes on Notre Dame in Division IV at 3:30 p.m.
Division IV
THE DUNHAM SCHOOL 3, CATHOLIC-NI 0: The third-seeded Tigers raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first set and in never looked back in a sweep of No. 6 CHSNI 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.
Nandi Huggins had 10 kills, while Rhaia Davey added eight kills and three blocks for Dunham (35-5).
“In that first set, we had 11 unforced errors,” Pixley said. “If we don’t beat ourselves, we can play at a high level. They were calm out there the whole way and just executed."
Huggins added, “We practiced all week on what to do. We communicated and passed the ball well. And we did not get down on ourselves after a mistake. We moved on to the next point.
NOTRE DAME 3, EPISCOPAL 0: The Pioneers beat the Knights 25-18, 25-14, 25-20.
It was the first tourney appearance since 2015 for Episcopal (24-7). Izzy Besselman had 11 kills for the Knights, with Lauren Patterson contributing 13 assists.
"We gave them a game," Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich said. "There are tears because we will lose six seniors, but there should be no tears about how we played. We fought hard and played well."
Division III
LUTCHER 3, HAYNES ACADEMY 1: The third-seeded Bulldogs (25-7) won by scores of 25-16, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20. The win puts Lutcher's seniors in the semifinals for the first time.
"They (Haynes) are better than that seeding position," Lutcher coach Ricky Leblanc said. "I saw how close they played some really good teams.”
Kynlee Madere (13 kills) and Josie Robertson (11 kills) led the offense for the Bulldogs. Maria Detillier (25 digs) and Allie Bland (38 assists) were other leaders.
"In that third set I think we stopped talking to each other and relaxed a little," Bland said. "We knew what we had to do."