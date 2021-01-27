LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said a decision to end the wrestling regular season early as a coronavirus precaution was done for one major reason — to give teams a clear path to the LHSAA State Wrestling tournament next month.
“A number of variables were taken into consideration before we rendered that decision and individuals were consulted,” Bonine said. “Coaches have done a good job of getting the season in and getting us to a position where we can have a postseason.
“We are trying to prevent not having a state championship for student\athletes because we went through that a year ago. This is for those seniors ... not losing their season (championship) or having some agency beyond this agency making a decision for us.”
The LHSAA sent a memo to member schools on Tuesday explaining that a moratorium was put in place to end the regular season immediately. The only remaining competition for wrestlers is the LHSAA tourney set for Feb. 26-27 at the Raising Canes River Center.
Health experts, including interim assistant secretary Dr. Joseph Cantor of the state Department of Health and LHSAA sports medicine advisory committee chairman Dr. Greg Stewart of Tulane, agreed with the decision, according to the memo.
The LHSAA moratorium stipulates that schools can practice but cannot compete against teams from Louisiana or other states. It also prevents wrestlers for competing for the offseason club teams before the LHSAA tournament.
The moratorium came three days after the LDH announced it had connected more than 20 COVID-19 cases to the 48th Louisiana Classic held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Feb. 15-16. Stories about the event garnered national media coverage.
When asked about the case numbers, Bonine said the LHSAA has received no additional information from the LDH. He added that the LHSAA has reports of positive tests for five wrestlers who competed for four different schools. The two-day Louisiana Classic attracted more than 30 teams, approximately 350 wrestlers and a crowd of around 700 fans for the second day only.
LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique voiced support for Bonine’s decision during Wednesday’s Zoom press conference.
“This was not an easy decision that Mr. Bonine had to make,” Federico said. “I was in complete and total agreement with the decision. It seems as we move forward some people are forgetting about March 13 last year when all of a sudden the kids had no sports.
“We felt like this was a decision that might hurt us for a few weeks, but in the long run there’s a championship ending. We want to see all the championships take place this year.”
LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell offered insight into the LHSAA tourney. Bonine stated that both the River Center and LHSAA will have strict safety protocols in play.
MacDowell, who coordinates wrestling, said a maximum of 1,800 fans will be allowed and that online ticket sales will begin online later this week. MacDowell said fans will not have access to the arena floor.
Other items to note include:
• There will be 10 mats used and the maximum capacity for the floor area will be 600 people. The floor area be monitored to maintain social distancing and mask protocols.
• Social distancing and mask protocols will be enforced for fans by River Center staff.
• Teams will be housed in the River Center’s exhibition hall. Each school is required to have someone who will monitor their team area to enforce protocols.
Bonine noted that nearly all teams have completed the 10-contest minimum to qualify for the tourney and that all wrestlers are eligible, regardless of how many matches they completed.
“This (mortoriam) puts them (wrestlers) for the most part into a bubble,” Bonine said. “It also gives us a chance to be good neighbors and to do what we are asked to do by other (state) officials.”