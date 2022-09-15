Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year.
The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now.
Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous system might be just a couple of months away.
You know how they say you can’t know the players without a roster or a program? Knowing who fits where in this football structure is pivotal.
The terminology is tricky because nonselect schools played in traditional classes and select schools were placed in divisions.
It’s all about divisions now. But do not put classes out of your mind. All LHSAA schools are still divided into seven enrollment-based classes from Class C to Class 5A and are assigned to districts by class.
The four select and four nonselect divisions are applicable only for the split sports — football, basketball, baseball and softball.
A revised definition of what a select school is puts a nearly equal number of schools on each side. Here's where the fun could begin.
For example, it's been 27 years since Monroe’s Neville High played for a football title in the LHSAA’s top classification. The Tigers have been a Class 4A mainstay. But this fall, they will play in the Division I nonselect postseason bracket with the likes Zachary and West Monroe.
What about Acadiana? The Wreckin’ Rams are part of an open enrollment parish and they move to Division I select with private school powers like Catholic High and the New Orleans Catholic League.
Ditto that for Warren Easton, the Class 4A runners-up last fall also shift to the select side and are in Division I. So is Karr.
However, not all schools on the move are bumping to a higher division. University High, last year’s Division II football champion, is one of those teams. Based on enrollment, the Cubs are dropping down into Division III select.
Now U-High could play Newman and Arch Manning in the 2022 postseason, for example. Along with U-High, Calvary Baptist and Lake Charles College Prep are also part of Division III select. Calvary moved into the traditional 2A ranks this fall.
All but one of Baton Rouge’s 3A/2A select schools find themselves together in Division III. Madison Prep moves up to Division II.
Whereas in the past, St. Thomas More played U-High or Parkview Baptist for titles, the Cougars could play Madison Prep, Lake Charles College Prep or Lafayette Christian. LCA, by the way, did opt to play up to Class 4A in all sports.
These changes are the biggest for the LHSAA’s 311 football schools since the original select/nonselect split passed in 2013. The LHSAA’s slimmed-down brackets call for 28 nonselect and 24 select football teams. No more 32-team brackets.
Of course, LHSAA member principals could vote to overturn this entire plan in January and revert to the previous structure in 2023-24. Some want action sooner.
The Shreveport Times reported Thursday that a group of central/north Louisiana schools will seek a special meeting to dispute some decisions made last week.
Anacoco is among the nonfootball schools in Class B-C that dislike being lumped in with Class 1A schools in Division IV for basketball, baseball and softball. One school, Shreveport’s Northwood, wants to individually appeal its select school placement.
Confusing? I get it. Change is hard.