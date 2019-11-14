When a team finds itself running on what feels like cruise control, that’s probably a good time to recheck the instrument panel.
As Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois describes it, the Knights were on “cruise control” five years ago when they hosted Northlake Christian in the first round of the playoffs. That’s when things went downhill.
“We were up 14-0 in the first half, but in the second half it was like we never even came out of the locker room,” Bourgeois recalled.
He hopes the outcome will be different Friday when 6th seed Episcopal once again hosts 11th seed Northlake Christian to begin the Division III playoffs.
Episcopal (8-2, 4-1) rolls into the playoffs after claiming a 21-8 win over East Feliciana and a 28-7 victory over Port Allen. Northlake Christian finished the regular season 5-5, ending with wins over Pope John Paul II and Springfield.
Bourgeois takes note of the fact Northlake is coached by former NFL player James Willis.
“They’re extremely well coached and they have a big senior running back that we have to contain,” he said.
Episcopal counters with Ryan Armwood, who has 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns on 175 carries. Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra adds 945 yards on 53-of-90 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
On the defensive side, the Knights will rely on leading tackler Lane Grigsby and free safety Kolin Bilbrew, who has eight interceptions.
In Division IV, 10th-seeded Cedar Creek visits No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee, which finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 5-0 in District 5-1A to claim its third league title in five years.
CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said his seniors endeavored early on to set a new standard for winning titles. They fell in the semi-finals the past two years.
“They want to take that next step, and it begins Friday night,” Simoneaux said. “We’re expecting a physical contest, down and dirty.”
Matthew Langlois leads in rushing with 1,005 yards and 22 touchdowns on 85 attempts, followed by Colin Grizaffi with 909 yards and 11 TDs on 169 carries. Spencer Lacoste and Nick Carriere pace the defense with 64 and 59 total tackles respectively.
The Hornets have a stellar record but have experienced some ups and downs, including a defeat against Episcopal and a 44-10 upset win over Opelousas Catholic. Team leaders Aiden Vosburg and Aaron Beatty also sustained serious leg injuries.
“Once we got past some things, we’ve been hitting our stride and playing some good football,” Simoneaux said. “We’re not done yet.”
CHSPC rounded out its regular season with a 30-6 win over St. Edmund. The 11th-seeded Blue Jays take a 6-5 overall record into their game against sixth-seeded Southern Lab.
The Kittens are 6-3, which includes an open date earlier this season, and are 3-0 in district play.
Division I features the rematch of a season-opener. Fifth-seeded Scotlandville (7-3) meets No. 12 McKinley (1-9) at Memorial season, the site of their season opener won 68-7 by the Hornets.
In Division II, Lusher Charter (3-7, 2-3) is coming off a 56-14 loss to Carver and will visit third-seeded University Lab at the Cub Complex. The Cubs carry a 7-3 record into the postseason. They finished the regular season with back-to-back wins over West Feliciana and Baker.
Also in Division II, 12th seed St. Michael will seek its first playoff win by traveling to take on fifth-seeded St. Louis Catholic in Lake Charles. The Warriors finished the season as a District 7-4A co-champion.
The select schedule also includes one Saturday game in Division IV. Third-seeded Ascension Catholic (9-0) hosts No. 14 Riverside Academy (3-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Donaldsonville's Boutte Stadium.