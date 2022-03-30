Not all high school baseball teams are created equally. In District 5-5A, that adds to the intrigue.
Dutchtown (22-2) is second in the latest Class 5A power ratings. With a veteran roster, the Griffins are the 5-5A favorite. But when rivalries are involved, many things are possible.
“I am extremely happy with our pitching and defense,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “It has been very good. I’m an offensive guy and I expect a lot. We’re trying to improve a little bit on offense. More than anything, I like our team make up.”
The Gators (20-3) are seventh in the 5A power ratings and they opened district play with a win over McKinley Tuesday. Ditto that for Catholic (19-4), which beat East Ascension in its district opener Tuesday. The Bears are No. 2 behind Brother Martin in the Division I select power ratings.
As St. Amant and Catholic prepare to meet the same opponents Thursday, the notion of looking ahead is tempered by memories of past upsets and challenges that loom on the horizon.
“This should be an exciting district season,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “I love the way our guys approach a game each day at the park. There is a level of consistency they have been doing that with.
“I want to see that again. This team is gelling together. I like the way we play each other back-to-back in district. It makes you face all kinds of situations. How do you react when you win? Or when you lose? It tests you.”
Bravata and Bass both praised East Ascension and its coach Kade Keowen, noting that the Spartans’ sub .500 record is misleading. East Ascension’s win over rival St. Amant a year ago kept the Gators from claiming a district title.
Harris Waghalter (3-0) gets the start for Catholic at EAHS at 6 p.m. Thursday. Waghalter has an ERA of 0.91. St. Amant’s 6-foot-4 ace Jacob Mayers (4-0) is a senior with a 0.97 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. Lee Amedee leads the Gators on offense with a .387 average and 14 RBI. SAHS has six first-year starters.
CJ Sturiale is hitting .464 to lead a Catholic squad that has a mix of youth and experience. Prescott Marsh (.453) and Dylan Trejos (.429) are other leaders.
“There are plenty of challenges out there for all of us,” Bravata said.