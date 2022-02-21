The hunter and the hunted? Or just two teams trying to work their way through the latest LHSAA select schools format?
Both statements are true as top-seeded Family Christian (28-10) of Division V and fifth-seeded Southern Lab (19-11) of Division IV help tip off the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Girls Basketball tournament that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“The thing we have to do to make this next step here is play hard consistently,” FCA coach Steve Rachal said. “That means not taking plays off. They have got to understand that is you play hard all the team you give yourself a chance.”
The Flames face No. 4 St. Joseph’s of Plaucheville (18-13) in that first game at 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s beat Family Christian in the quarterfinals a year ago.
Meanwhile, it is a whole new ballgame for Southern Lab. The Kittens face top-seeded Ouachita Christian (31-2) in a Division IV semifinal set for 2:15 p.m.
Unlike FCA, which seeks its first LHSAA title in girls basketball, Southern Lab has a storied history. But the Kittens last won a title in 2004.
Their last tourney appearance was in 2018 and this season marks the first time since that year that Southern Lab has fielded a varsity girls team. By comparison, FCA has been to three of the last four LHSAA semifinals.
Coach Quianna Chaney, a former SLHS and LSU standout, gives her young squad a daily visual playoff reminder. Chaney saw a Tik-Tok video of a team filling out an oversized playoff bracket game-by game and has had her team do the same.
“This way they follow their journey,” Chaney said. “We take that bracket with us everywhere — to practice, to eat and to games. This year has been about growth.
“Part of the reason I scheduled some of the games I did was give them a chance to grow and be ready for challenges like this. They (OCS) are a well-structured, disciplined team. They will pass the ball around until they get the shot that they want. We have to handle that.”
Both teams are led by young players. Sophomore Lauren Rachal and eighth-grader Aaliyah Gaddis average 15 points each for Family Christian. Freshman Shaila Forman (21 points a game) and eighth-grader Asia Patin (11.5) lead Southern Lab.