Madison Prep’s Dwayne Hayes and Blake Zito of Denham Springs want exactly what every coach wants — to see their teams finish strong.
And finish is the operative word as both local teams help close the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament Saturday night.
“It comes down to how well we execute and do what we need to do to win,” Hayes said. “And it comes down to who does it better. Some nights you do it, and other nights it is the other team.”
Second-seeded Madison Prep (22-13) meets No. 1 Loranger (27-2) at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A title game at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. No. 6 Denham Springs (28-5) takes on ninth-seeded Captain Shreve (30-4) in the 5A final that follows at 8 p.m.
“Now it comes down to 32 minutes,” Zito said. “Class 5A is so balanced and to be one of the final two teams left is special. And there isn’t any group I would rather go to war with than these girls.”
Each team faces a different challenge. MPA lost 42-38 to Loranger in overtime last season. But don’t tell Hayes this game is a rematch.
“This is the No. 1 vs. the No. 2 seed,” Hayes said. “But it is not a rematch because both teams have changed. My team has gone through injuries, and we had girls playing different positions than they did last year. We played a rough schedule, but they figured it out.”
The Chargers will face one of Louisiana’s top players in Mississippi State signee Jamya Young, who scored 23 points in Loranger’s win over Northwest in the semifinals. Tarneisha Young scored 18 for the Chargers in their semifinal win over Albany.
A broken wrist kept Young off the court for the playoffs a year ago. Other injuries, including ankle injuries, have derailed Young’s career and the seasons of other players.
“I think (Young) has had maybe one full season of games in her career because of injuries,” Hayes said. “She always comes back and I’m happy for her and all these girls because of the work they put in.”
Alexius Horne tallied 21 points for Denham Springs in its semifinal win over rival Walker on Thursday night. Captain Shreve knocked out top-seed Sam Houston and defending champion East Ascension in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Kennedy Heard led Captain Shreve with 18 points in the semifinal win.
Zito, in his first year as coach at DSHS, pondered what a year it has been, noting that over the last year his wife has successfully battled breast cancer.
“Saturday is the one-year anniversary of us getting the diagnosis,” Zito said. “At the time, I wasn’t sure I would even coach this year and look where we are. You can never take anything for granted, especially a chance like this.”