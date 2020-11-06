ST. GABRIEL — In a game between unbeaten teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 1A, Ascension Catholic forced four turnovers in a 30-13 victory Friday over East Iberville, putting the Bulldogs at the front of the line in District 7-1A.
Defensive end J’Mond Tapp recorded 15 tackles and recovered a fumble for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs. The ACHS defense had three interceptions in the victory, which came on the road at East Iberville.
Sophomore Khai Prean rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs tallied 266 rushing yards in all.
The game was 14-7 at halftime with Ascension Catholic (5-0, 2-0) leading in a defensive battle.
East Iberville quarterback Roderique Valentine scored a second-quarter touchdown but left the game with an injury late in the first half. He did not return.
How it was won
The Bulldogs defense held an explosive Tigers offense to 130 yards, and Ascension Catholic capitalized on good field position in the first half. Prean returned the opening kickoff to the Tigers' 37-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Bryce Leonard scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Prean added a 47-yard TD run in the first quarter to make it 14-0. A key play in the third quarter was a fumble by East Iberville running back Skylar Jones at the Tigers' 40. Ascension Catholic capitalized on the next play as Prean ran 60 yards to the end zone to make it a 21-7 lead.
Kicker Jacob Dunn made a 43-yard field goal to make it 24-7 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs got a defensive touchdown as sophomore Casey Mays picked off a pass and returned it 36 yards for a TD and a 30-7 advantage.
Player of the game
Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic
Prean had 178 rushing yards, two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass. Tapp was a defensive standout with 15 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a recovered fumble.
They said it
Ascension Catholic coach Benny Saia: “We didn’t play well in the first half with two turnovers on offense, but our defense was outstanding and got us four turnovers. That’s a very good team we played. We overcame adversity and Khai ran well behind our offensive line. Proud of our team win.”
East Iberville coach Justin Joseph: “We lost our QB (Valentine) in the first half, but Carlyle Joseph came in and gave us a spark. The game didn’t go as planned, but give credit to Ascension Catholic. They stayed the course and and seemed to be in the right place place at the right time."
Notable
• Dunn set an Ascension Catholic school record with his 43-yard field goal. Dwayne Landry, a 1993 ACHS grad, previously held the record.
• Defensive back Lex Melancon recorded an interception, and linebacker Brayden Duhon tallied 11 tackles. The Bulldogs are 5-0 for the second time under Saia.