BAKER — It can take some teams an entire game to find a comfort zone. All Madison Prep Academy needed was a little over three minutes.
The Chargers scored on two touchdown passes from Zeon Chriss to Joel Williams in the first 3:01 of the second half to put what had been a close game out of reach.
With a 45-24 victory over Baker High, Madison Prep made an important statement in the balanced District 7-3A game.
“We always come out strong in the second half,” defensive back/receiver Joel Williams said. “That’s our time.”
The game played Friday night BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium was a contrast in styles and approach. Baker wanted to utilize its stable of running backs to keep the game close.
But some untimely miscues, including a blocked punt that ended up as an MPA TD put the Buffaloes (2-2, 1-1) behind. A missed opportunity to score in the closing seconds of the first half, left MPA with a 17-6 halftime lead.
From there, the Chargers (4-1, 2-0) simply played to their strengths — the passing of Chriss and the play of its defense to garner a fourth straight win. Chriss came into the game leading all area passers with 1,151 yards. He passed for just 101 yards but accounted for three TDs. Williams caught five passes of 106 yards.
Once the Chargers extended their lead to 31-6 in the third quarter, Baker was forced to pass more than usual. That is no easy task against an MPA secondary led by LSU commitment Major Burns and Williams, two of Louisiana’s top 2020 prospects.
“Those two (third-quarter) touchdowns kind of took the wind out of us,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “The good thing to take away from this one is we never gave up. We kept fighting. But give Madison Prep credit … they made plays on offense, defense and special teams.”
Eric Randall III, the son of the Baker coach, had a 59-yard kickoff return and caught a 16-yard TD pass one of two scoring passes thrown by Damien Knighten.
The Buffaloes finished with 401 total yards and scored three times in the fourth quarter after MPA pulled its starters. Kiley Clifton (109 yards, 12 carries) and Desmond Windon (108 yards, 14 carries) also led BHS.
“We worked a lot on special teams this week and it paid off,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “We were a little out of sync at the beginning, but we settled in.”
Madison Prep scored first on special teams. The Chargers blocked a Baker punt in the end zone and Andre Haynes recovered, giving MPA a 7-0 lead with 11:04 to go in the first half.
When their next possession stalled, Marquise McKnight kicked a 39-yard field. The Chargers led 10-0. The Buffaloes almost scored in the ensuing kickoff. Knighten tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Tamon Dukes to get Baker on the scoreboatd with 3:45 remaining.
It looked like Baker had started to overcome issues with penalties. The Buffaloes trailed just 10-6 despite 11 first-half penalties for 88 yards.
However, the Chargers did not need long to answer. Maleek Palmer returned the ensuing kickofd 75 yards for a TD, extending the MPA lead to 17-6.
Madison Prep took the second-half kickoff and drove 55 yards for a score with Chriss tossing a 5-yard TD pass to Williams.
The Chargers got the ball right back when defensive lineman Ronald Harris recovered a Baker fumble at the BHS 14. Chriss’ 15-yard TD pass to Williams made it 31-7 — a gap Baker could not close.