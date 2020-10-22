DUTCHTOWN — Clayton Adams’ 73-yard punt return capped a furious fourth-quarter Woodlawn rally as the Panthers turned the tables on Dutchtown to post a 26-24 win in the District 5-5A opener for both teams.
Dutchtown (3-1) led 20-7 after three quarters and appeared to have the game in hand after Pierson Parent’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Ickes gave the Griffins a 24-12 lead with 5:05 remaining.
Woodlawn (1-1) had other ideas.
Panthers quarterback Rickie Collins’ 32-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 brought Woodlawn to within 24-18 at the 3:39 mark. The Panthers defense forced a three-and-out and a Griffins punt from the DHS 28. Adams fielded Christian Donnelly’s kick at his 27, and broke a tackle at midfield and again at the DHS 20-yard line as he made his way up the left sideline.
For the 2-point conversion, it was Adams again as he caught a pass from Collins at the right pylon for the go-ahead points.
How it was won
The Woodlawn defense kept Dutchtown from getting into field goal range on its final drive.
The Griffins started at their own 42 following Adams’ TD and moved to a first down at the WHS 37. Three plays resulted in no gain before Aaron Gooden broke up Parent’s fourth-down pass to Dylon Sampson.
Player of the game
Clayton Adams, Woodlawn
The sophomore wide receiver caught four passes for 34 yards in addition to a 2-point reception. His electrifying punt return was the game-changer.
Notable
Dutchtown running back Dylon Sampson ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Woodlawn’s Dillon Kelly was also effective gaining 122 yards on 18 rushes.
Collins struggled in the second and third quarters, but finished the game having completed 16 of 27 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
After each team scored on their first possession of the game, both squandered scoring opportunities in the first half.
Woodlawn drove 61 yards to the DHS 25 early in the second quarter before stalling. Collins threw two incompletions, and his fourth-down pass to Jaylon Henry came up short of a first down.
Dutchtown responded with a 65-yard drive that carried it inside the WHS 10. Baylor Langlois’ third-down run was two yards short of a first down, and, after an illegal procedure penalty, Christian Donnelly’s 30-yard field goal try was wide right.