Catholic High controlled the ball for most of the first half and scored two first-half goals to blank Holy Cross 3-0 Tuesday night at Catholic High for senior night.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Holy Cross (12-3-2), which hadn’t lost a game since Dec. 8. Holy Cross entered the matchup as the No. 1 team in Division II, while Catholic (7-1) sat at No. 2 in Division I.
Reid Wilson put Catholic on the board with 12 minutes left in the first half on an assist from Benjamin Limbocker. Conner Graves put Catholic ahead 2-0 in the 35th minute on an assist from Blake Cook.
“They were a very good team, a difficult opponent,” Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said. “I thought we played really well. I thought they had some spells, too. They’re really athletic, difficult to break down at times. I thought the game opened up when they came out and pressed a little up the field. All in all, good opponent and it was a good game.”
Holy Cross nearly scored less than a minute into the match but could not capitalize. Catholic controlled possession and was able to push the pace at times and get shots on goal before Wilson converted.
Kamren Rome scored in the 76th minute after Alex Leonard’s shot ricocheted off a defender.
“(Catholic) is really strong, they’re physical,” Holy Cross coach Matt Millet said. “Their will on the field stood out most for me. That’s something that at times, we may struggle with. You can take a lot from this game. It’s something that’s a learning experience for the kids. We were winning a lot, but sometimes, adversity can be the best teacher. I’m excited to get back to training and working on the things that we weren’t good at tonight.”
Catholic honored its 11 seniors after the game. The Bears begin district play against Walker on the road Friday.
“We try to improve our players every day, and whoever we play, we try to emphasize our style regardless of how the opponent plays,” Brunet said. “Every game is different, and it was good to play well against a quality opponent."