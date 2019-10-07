Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 637. 2, St. Amant, 231. 3, Denham Springs, 200. 4, Parkview Baptist, 190. 5, Dutchtown, 185. 6, East Ascension, 121.5. 7, West Feliciana, 66. 8, The Runnels School, 52. 9, Ascension Christian, 20. 10, Lee, 4.5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, SJA 'A' 2:01.66. 2, SJA 'B' 2:04.25. 3, Parkview Baptist 'A' 2:05.98.
200 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 2:03.53. 2, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 2:09.17. 3, Katherine Scully, SJA, 2:10.33.
200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 2:12.32. 2, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 2:24.08. 3, Caroline Beck, SJA, 2:26.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Amanda Andrews, SJA-LA, 26.58. 2, Brinson, Julia, SJA-LA, 26.70. 3, Anna Webre, SJA, 27.76.
100 butterfly: 1, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:02.88. 2, Camden Hull, SJA, 1:06.10. 3, Kate Russell, SJA, 1:10.48.
100 freestyle: 1, Caroline Munson, SJA, 56.52. 2, Julia Brinson, SJA, 58.17. 3, Grace Jackson, Grace, SJA, 1:04.96.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 5:29.92. 2, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 5:48.51. 3, Alyssa Pentas, PBS, 5:50.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 'A' 1:47.89. 2, Parkview Baptist 'A' 1:51.14. 3, SJA 'B' 1:56.98.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 57.27. 2, Caroline Munson, Caroline, SJA, 1:05.48. 3, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 1:07.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caroline Beck, Caroline, SJA, 1:15.55. 2, Kate Russell, SJA, 1:15.93. 3, Anna Webre, SJA, 1:19.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 'B' 3:55.04. 2, SJA 'A' 4:06.36. 3, SJA 'C' 4:25.56.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic High, 574. 2, Dutchtown, 336. 3, East Ascension, 189. 4, West Feliciana, 170. 5, Denham Springs, 154. 6, Plaquemine, 86. 7, Lee, 50. 8, Parkview Baptist, 37. 9, The Runnels School, 30. 10, St. Amant, 27. 11, Ascension Christian, 18.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 1:44.83. 2, Catholic 'C' 1:49.42. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 1:52.71.
200 freestyle: 1, Nicholas Domingue, CHS, 1:53.80. 2, Brooks Moore, PBS, 1:54.99. 3, Harrison Russell, CHS, 1:55.07.
200 IM: 1,William Kitto IV, CHS, 2:04.43. 2, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 2:05.29. 3, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 2:11.00.
50 freestyle: 1, Landon Godso, CHS, 23.03. 2, Joseph Duncan, CHS, 23.33. 3, Cameron Lee, East Ascension, 24.57.
100 butterfly: 1, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 53.89. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 55.82. 3, Nicholas Domingue, CHS, 58.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 49.76. 2, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 50.16. 3, William Kitto IV, CHS, 52.51.
500 freestyle: 1, Brooks Moore, PBS, 5:08.71. 2, Sean Melancon, CHS, 5:08.91. 3, Harrison Russell, CHS, 5:21.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'B' 1:37.11. 2, Catholic 'A' 1:39.48. 3, Catholic 'C' 1:40.19.
100 backstroke: 1, Stewart Black, CHS, 55.46. 2, Jeffery Talbot, CHS, 58.01. 3, William Dejean, CHS, 59.40.
100 breaststroke: 1, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 1:02.14. 2, Joseph Duncan, CHS, 1:04.20. 3, Sean Melancon, CHS, 1:08.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 3:27.40. 2, Catholic 'B' 3:36.94. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 3:50.63.