BATON ROUGE — Parkview Baptist cruised to a 44-0 victory over Woodlawn Friday behind their bruising rushing attack.
Parkview dominated the game at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball — even broken offensive plays resulted in positive yardage — and the defensive line effectively bottled up Woodlawn’s spread rushing attack. The Panther offense never crossed the 50-yard line and only gained 51 yards of total offense.
Parkview coach Jay Mayet praised the result as a true “team win” with the Eagles excelling in “all three phases of the game.”
Eleven different players rushed for positive yardage as the Eagles racked up 302 total yards on the ground.
Early in the game it seemed that sophomore fullback Ian Pourciau might steal the show on senior night. He carried the ball 13 times in the first half and opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He would finish the game with a team-high 86 yards on 15 carries.
Parkview’s defense scored next. After the Eagles forced a three-and-out, Woodlawn’s attempted punt from their own 16-yard line resulted in a safety when the snap sailed over senior placekicker/punter Jacob Barnes’ head and rolled out the back of the end zone.
Dustin Philippe, Parkview senior quarterback, scored on a 27-yard option keeper three minutes later.
Terry Tolliver, a senior running back for the Eagles and their most efficient rusher on the night, kept up the pace by scoring two more touchdowns before the end of the first half. He finished the game with 66 yards on four carries with two scores.
Junior defensive tackle Matthew Shannon led the Eagles with five tackles, including a sack to end the first half.
Senior cornerback Kyle Washington had a fumble recovery — which he returned for a touchdown — and an interception in the third quarter.
Senior Taylor Brashier closed the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Neither team showed much initiative in the passing game. Parkview’s quarterbacks combined for two completions and 13 yards on four attempts. Woodlawn completed no passes on three attempts.
Mayet said the team’s dominant performance was well timed on the eve of the playoffs. The Eagles were ranked 8th in the Division II Power Rankings and expect a berth in the state playoffs.
“We came out and finally put a game together,” Mayet said of his now 4-6 Eagles. “Luckily we got it done in week 10 going into the playoffs.”
Mayet added that the Eagles’ typical starting quarterback, Colton Jumonville, is expected to return from his second injury of the season in time for his team’s first-round playoff game.
Jumonville rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the four games he played in this season, Mayet said.
Woodlawn fell to 3-7 with the loss and will not make it to the 4A state playoffs.