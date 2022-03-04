It could be almost all about Baton Rouge basketball on Saturday in Lafayette. The possibility exists with five teams playing in four title games at the LHSAA select boys basketball tournament at the Cajundome.
District 7-C rivals, No. 1 Family Christian (28-8) and No. 2 Jehovah-Jireh (20-11), meet in the Division V title game that tips off action at noon.
Jehovah-Jireh, a four-time reigning Division V champion, is led by senior John-Paul Ricks, who averages 30 points per game. The Warriors beat Family Christian in last season's final.
The Division V game provides one of many storylines to follow. For example, 13 does not always have to be a unlucky number. Scotlandville (26-7) can attest to that.
The No. 3 Hornets meet No. 4 John Curtis (27-5) in the Division I final set for 6 p.m. It is an unprecedented 13th straight title-game appearance for Scotlandville, which seeks its eighth title.
“At this point, it is kind of like an out-of-body experience to do this,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “I can't put it into words. I am just happy that we are in it and get a chance to play for a title.”
Dorian Booker led Scotlandville with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the Hornets' semifinal win over Shaw on Thursday.
In Division II, Liberty (28-6) meets No. 3 Hannan (23-7) at 8 p.m. The Patriots are making their first title-game appearance.
“This is the chance these guys have been working for a long time,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “They are excited to make the next step.”
And speaking of making a huge step, top-seeded Southern Lab (28-4) takes on No. 2 Calvary Baptist (24-7) in the Division IV final at 2 p.m. The Kittens seek their 16th LHSAA title overall and first since 2005.