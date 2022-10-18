For a little while, East Ascension looked like it was ready to turn the tables on District 7-I leader Dutchtown on Tuesday evening.
The Spartans jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first set prompting Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks to call a timeout so his team could regroup.
The Griffins responded by winning 15 of 17 points to take a 17-11 lead, and they were off and running. By the time the dust settled, Dutchtown had defeated East Ascension 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13.
For Dutchtown (24-8, 8-0), it was the second win of the season over East Ascension (16-18, 3-5). The Griffins haven’t lost a set in district play all season.
“I don’t know what was going on at the beginning,” Ricks said. “Our setting and passing was bad. I don’t know if we were nervous or what the case was, but after the timeout we started coming back.”
The comeback got started with a block by Griffins junior Kendall Davis. The Griffins bunched together points the rest of the match.
“We know what we need to do but when you start off bad it's hard to get back in a groove,” Davis said. “Then, after a really good point, our mentality slowly started picking up. We tried to keep that same momentum so we could dominate.”
Dutchtown quickly moved out to a 14-4 lead in the second set to take control. The third set was similar with the Griffins taking an 11-3 lead before extending it to 18-7.
Statistically, Davis continued her penchant for strong play in district. She led the way with 14 kills, three blocks and had a hitting percentage of .600.
Also pitching in were Anna Anderson (10 kills) and Zoe Lacaze (seven kills). Braelee Tennimon had 19 digs to pace the defense.
“Since district started, (Davis) has been lights out,” Ricks said. “She’s hitting around .500, and she’s just not making any errors. When she gets a set, she’s putting the ball down.”
The win will help Dutchtown, currently rated third in the LHSAA's unofficial Division I power ratings, hang on to its spot in the top five. For East Ascension, which was No. 21 prior to the match, making the playoffs is likely, but it might need help to host a first-round game.
“Right now we’re slotted in at No. 3,” Ricks said. “I don’t think we’re going to go up with Mount Carmel and Dominican ahead of us, but we’d like to stay (top five) and if we keep playing well, we have a good chance to do that.”