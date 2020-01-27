Lester Earl ignored a text on his phone early Sunday afternoon because he was sleeping. Then the phone rang.
“My buddy called and said, ‘Hey man … check your text … read it. Do you think it’s true?”
Earl, the former Glen Oaks High basketball star, opened the text and read the first TMZ story that broke the news about the deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Giana and others in a helicopter crash.
As he read through the story, Earl told his friend he believed it was true. Comprehending the death of Bryant took more time. Later in the day, photos and a Youtube video of Earl and Bryant, then a star at Pennsylvania’s Lower Merion High, competing in a slam dunk competition in 1995 were out on social media.
Earl, 42, who started his college career at LSU, then played three years at Kansas, was left to recall the competition at the Beach Ball Classic, a holiday tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
And to ponder the death of an icon he went toe-to-toe against as a high school star.
Earl leaped over a ball rack and hung high in midair on his final dunk that night. Bryant, who followed, leaped over three players who bent over at their waists.
As he pondered Bryant’s death, Earl lamented a stretch he did not make.
“If I had it to do over again, I’d go back and make sure I had a relationship with all those guys I competed against,” Earl said.
“Kobe and I got along, but we weren’t friends. It was kind of like having two alpha dogs on a beach. There can only be one. And we both wanted to be that guy.
“The funny thing is, I always had a great relationship with Kobe’s parents. I’ve talked to his Dad a few times over the years. I’m sad – devastated for his family. Over the years, the one player my sons have begged me to meet was Kobe. He was the guy you want your children to see.”
The 6-foot-8 Earl splits his time between Kansas City and Baton Rouge now. He works as a personal trainer for basketball players around the country and said he is set to tutor some NBA D League players after the current season ends.
As often as possible, Earl heads to Pennsylvania to watch one of his sons, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, play for Villanova. A true freshman, the 6-9 Robinson-Earl averages 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
Times are different than there were in 1995, thanks to social media and other changes in basketball.
A group of great teams and the nation’s elite players that included Bryant, Earl, Mike Bibby and Jermaine O’Neal were assembled for the holiday tournament.
It took place months before Bryant became the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, which launched his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Two years later, Bryant won the NBA’s dunk competition.
Memories are still vivid for Earl and others, including GOHS coach Harvey Adger and former Panthers teammate Marcus Kemp, who now lives in Houston. Earl recalls being disappointed when tourney organizers told Adger the Panthers would not play Lower Merion. The teams played in different brackets.
“We wanted to play everybody and prove we belonged,” Earl said.
Adger slipped into his GOHS office Monday and pulled out a flyer for the tournament. He read the list of star players.
“What a great collection of players and teams,” Adger said. “It was special for our Glen Oaks team to be a part of it.
“I remember it (the dunk competition) well. I watched it again this morning. Brandon White (former GOHS player, Lee coach) emailed me a photo of Lester and Kobe together today.
“The thing that strikes me now and then was just the competitiveness they both had. Both doing what they could to be the best. You see Lester pull out the ball rack and then Kobe gets those guys to jump over.
“That really was incredible. Kobe had it then … he was poised, not arrogant. And he had that smile I see in all the pictures today.”
The video of the dunk competition shows players from Glen Oaks in their black, red and white warm-up suits moving around the crowd to find better seats to cheer Earl on to victory.
“That was the time of my life then … traveling with the team and seeing places like that,” said Kemp, a former Southeastern Louisiana player who has two sons. “My parents were not big on driving or traveling, so basketball was how I got to see the world.
“That was a great tournament. Kobe was great … and you know what he became. But Lester was our guy and we knew he would win.
“I tell my sons all the time I played against four or five guys who went to the NBA and saw Kobe then too. We talked about it some yesterday. So sad.”
Earl said he wants to reconnect with Bryant’s parents later this year when he travels to the Los Angeles area to work.
“My heart goes out to the entire family … Kobe’s parents, his wife and their other lgirls (Bryant's daughters),” Earl said. “Never take anybody for granted.”