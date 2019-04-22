ZACHARY — No. 4 Zachary shut out district rival No. 29 Walker 8-0 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs Monday.
The teams split two games in the regular season with the road team winning each game, and the rubber match went much the same of the previous matchup, a 6-1 Broncos win, after Walker won the first game 7-2.
“We didn’t think we gave them our best shot at our place the first go-around, and this time I think we were able to execute better,” said Zachary coach Jacob Fisher.
Zachary opened the game hot offensively, quickly loaing the bases in the first inning. Brady Hernandez hit an RBI single to score Keilon Brown, though a double play ended the inning before Zachary added any more runs.
The Broncos scored another run in the second and two more during a strange third-inning rally. Catcher Alex Milazzo scored on an error that left Hernandez and Maverick McClure on second and third base, respectively, with no outs.
A hit-and-run attempt by Zachary went awry and left McClure halfway to home with Walker’s catcher charging at him. McClure returned to third base, but Hernandez had moved from second to third.
If there are two men on one base, the baserunner who originally occupied the base has priority. Walker tagged Hernandez for one out, but because McClure was the original occupant of third base he wasn’t out. In the ensuing confusion, McClure ran home after he realized no Walker fielder was near home plate for Zachary’s fourth run.
With a 4-0 lead in hand, Zachary starter Tanner Hall pitched into the fifth inning. He allowed one hit and one walk in 4 1/3 shutout innings.
Zack Farr relieved and pitched the last 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three.
“Both guys who came in for us — Tanner and Zack —they’ve been good for us all year,” Fisher said. “They were able to throw strikes again tonight and give us an opportunity to win.”
“We almost had to be perfect,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “A ball falls in, maybe them bobble one, a walk or two… We pretty much had to play this way the last three weeks.”
Zachary added two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to extend its lead to 8-0. The Broncos will face No. 20 East Ascension in a best-of-three series in the next round.