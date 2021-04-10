One enduring memory from the 2019 softball season was seeing of St. Amant High players run to hoist the LHSAA's Class 5A trophy for the first time in 13 years.
After losing most of the 2020 season to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Gators (23-2) are No. 1 in the 5A power ratings going into the final week of the regular season.
Business as usual? Only if usual involves a season with a revamped team and COVID-19 protocols and concerns. Their lone losses are to Walker and West Monroe.
“Two years ago, teams like Walker, Barbe and West Monroe were the up-and-coming young teams and we were the older team,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “Now the roles are reversed.
"We had eight seniors last year and this is a young team. I am very pleased with how we have played. After missing most of a season, there was some teaching and learning to do. I wanted to play a tough schedule to prepare us for the playoffs. We have done that.”
The Gators host Alexandria at 5 p.m. Tuesday to close out their regular season. That gap between Tuesday and the LHSAA's release of softball playoff pairings on Friday supposed to be a full week … an end of season COVID precaution.
However, plans for a Saturday game were nixed by weather-related concerns. Storm issues did knock down part of St. Amant’s left-field fence. But a fence fix and a delayed game are minor issues, even as the playoffs loom.
“We have never had a season like this one because of COVID,” Pitre said. “We are excited to play and get the chance to have the playoffs and finish this season. We knew it won’t be easy and take whatever challenges there are.
"We will probably be either No. 1 or No. 2 in the power rankings, which is fine. I think anybody in the top six is capable of winning it (5A title). We have not seen everybody, but I think we are all that close.”
There are some familiar players in the lineup. Senior shortstop Julia Kramer is a Nicholls signee who is batting .522. Kramer hit the game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the final inning of the 2019 title game.
Second baseman Sophie Smith, a Weber International signee, and first baseman Shelby Whittington are the other senior starters.
Youngsters also play lead roles. Sophomore pitcher Addison Jackson is 20-2, bats leadoff and is hitting .466 with 13 homers. Freshman Alex Franklin is batting .443.
Whether the Gators are seeking to become repeat champions is a question of semantics for some, not reality in 2021 for Pitre or the Gators.
“Every game you play in the playoffs is a bonus to the season,” Pitre said. “It means more this year.”