These District 8-2A traditional rivals have the same record and are meeting late in the season in a nondistrict game.
The Dunham School (21-4) travels to Episcopal (21-4) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Coaches voted to do away with the traditional district schedule this season and instead will hold a tournament Feb. 7-9. The seeding will be based on power rating points.
Dunham sits atop the Division III select unofficial power ratings and Episcopal is third.
“Dunham is one of the best teams in the state in any class,” EHS coach Chris Beckman said. “They have five guys on the court who can score and present big problems defensively. It’s going to be really tough for us to beat them. We hope to control the tempo and slow the pace.”
Jordan Wright, a 6-foot-6 senior guard and four-year starter, averages 19.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Carlos Stewart (20.4 ppg), Salle Wilson (14.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and Ralph Davenport (14.0 ppg) have been steady all season.
“This is the most balanced group we’ve ever had here,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “We hit a rough patch earlier in the season, but we’re back playing like we should be. We can match up a lot of different ways defensively.”
Pixley said Wright was a good player as a freshman and has improved every year. “Jordan is a much more complete player,” Pixley said. “He can affect the game with his defense, rebounding and little things besides scoring.”
Episcopal defeated Jehovah-Jireh 48-43 Tuesday. Jehovah-Jireh defeated Dunham earlier in the season.
Brandon Garrido (15.9 ppg), Ricky Volland (14.8 ppg) and D.J. Morgan (7.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg) pace EHS.
“I don’t think anyone expected us to be 21-4,” Beckman said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
Pixley said he expects the game to be a battle.
“Episcopal is very efficient in the half court and solid defensively,” Pixley said. “Episcopal is always prepared. They’d like to slow it down and we’d like to turn it into a track meet.”