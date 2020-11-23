Usually a sense of euphoria comes with the release of the LHSAA football playoff brackets.
Everybody wants to know who made it, who the top seeds are and what the matchups are. All of which can lead to some pretty cool stories.
The first year the LHSAA switched to power ratings I got one of the best stories ever when a coach who came “just to watch” found out his team made the playoffs.
These days, the power ratings and bracket process is refined to the point that there are few surprises. It is not unusual for teams to set up game times and swap films before the brackets are released.
Unfortunately, watching the brackets took on a more somber tone Monday, the day after the LHSAA’s big reveal of five nonselect and four select brackets.
How long would it take for COVID-19 to have an impact on the brackets? We now know the answer to be 24 hours or less.
Woodlawn-Shreveport (Class 4A), Caldwell Parish (3A), East Feliciana (2A), Varnado (2A) and Haynes Academy (Division II) were all removed from the brackets and their opponents were listed as forfeit winners by Monday afternoon.
The Shreveport Times reports that another 3A school, Marksville, is sidelined and will not play Green Oaks this week. Rumors about others linger out there too.
Just like that our euphoria gets transformed into a feeling of anxiety. Yes, I would rather see all teams engaged in putting together game plans for first-round playoff games.
But as shocking as this may be for fans locked in on high school football, I am not surprised. That is because COVID-19 had a more subtle impact on the LHSAA’s other fall sports over the past couple of weeks.
Volleyball teams, including at least one local team, played in the LHSAA state tournament without players because of COVID issues. Citing HIPPA laws on privacy, the players were never named. Nor should they be. But the impact was real.
Last week at the LHSAA cross country and swim meets, it was more of the same. Instead of running with seven competitors, some schools had just five or six at the state cross country meet.
At the LHSAA swim meet, an empty lane and a blank line on the heat sheet signified a COVID-19 related absence. Sad, but true.
Coaches and players talk about the importance of finishing games all the time. Finishing the postseason is the goal now. The game-changer for most people will be when a high-profile program is the team caught in the COVID-19 web. Not sure when that might happen, but I would not be surprised.
Can we make it? Or does COVID-19 win? Like it or not, it is a storyline moving forward.
And again, Pineville
Pineville really should get honorary membership in District 4-5A now. The No. 26 Rebels (3-3) play at No. 7 Central (7-1) Friday night. The Wildcats are the third straight District 4-5A foe for Pineville.
The Rebels lost to Live Oak in Week 7 and then beat Walker in Week 8 to close the regular season in games set up after COVID-related cancellations.
Back together
Rematch games to open the playoffs, anyone? Yes, we have a few.
The most notable one this week is in Class 4A where Plaquemine (5-2) hosts District 7-4A rival Belaire (2-5). The Green Devils won 56-20 when the teams met Oct. 30.
In Division IV, No. 8 Catholic-PC (6-2) plays 5-1A rival No. 9 Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (4-1). The Hornets won 28-22 last month.
In Class 2A, Capitol lost to Amite 39-0 to open the season. Now the No. 24 Lions (2-4) travel again to play No. 9 Amite (4-1) Friday.
Though they won’t play until next week, fourth-seeded Catholic (6-2) is set to host No. 5 Rummel (6-1) in a rematch of last year’s Division I title game won the Raiders. The teams will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Memorial Stadium.