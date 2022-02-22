Catholic High coach Derrick Jones entered his first Division I boys basketball select playoff game on his home court Tuesday night. Jones exited with three of his players scoring in double figures and a 71-50 victory over Rummel to advance the Bears to the quarterfinals.
The seven-seeded Bears dominated offensively against No. 10 Rummel with scoring from all over the court.
“I like our energy. I like our mentality right now,” Jones said.
Freshman forward, Ja’Mard Jones led the Raiders and all players in scoring with 23 points and eight rebounds. However, the Raiders could not hold back the onslaught of each quarter from the Bears.
Catholic (21-12) had a different double-digit scorer in three of the four quarters. Nico Jones tallied 11 points by the end of the first quarter. Jones finished with 14 points and three blocks. Stan Levy had 11 points by the end of the first half and 15 points total. Tate McCurry scored 10 points in the third quarter and finished as the leading scorer for the Bears with 17 points.
“I’ve been off the past few games, and I’m just trying to help my teammates out as best I can,” McCurry said. “If I knew (my shot) wasn’t falling, I was going to try to get (my teammates) open and play the best defense I could.”
Catholic will travel to face Shaw (25-5) on Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Bears went on an 11-0 run to start the game, breaking away with quick outlet passes that set up easy baskets under the goal. It took the entire quarter for Rummel to develop a strategy to beat Catholic’s full-court press. The Raiders finished the quarter down 20-10, with Jones securing eight of the 10 points.
“We’re very excited about the young players on our team,” Rummel coach Scott Thompson said about his roster with one senior. “Our young men showed a tremendous amount of character this season.”
Rummel (9-20) managed to get within seven points of Catholic in the second quarter. However, the Bears retaliated with a 9-1 scoring run with 2:13 left in the half. The scoring run ended with Levy nailing a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to send the Bears up 34-17 at halftime.
The second half followed the same trend as the first half. Although Rummel scored 18 points in the third quarter, the Bears kept their opponent at a double-digit distance for the remainder of the game.
Rummel shot 29 free throws compared to Catholic’s 13 free throw attempts. Ja’Mard Jones attempted 11 of the Raiders’ free throws.