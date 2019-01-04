Lee Magnet’s Diamond Hunter scored early and often to lift Lee Magnet past Loranger 56-52 in the third round of the gold division bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
The Lady Patriots looked to be the aggressor early on dominating the opening minutes.
“We did a good job of scoring early and playing really tough defense,” said Lee coach Valenica Wilson. “We took advantage of our opportunities early and did a great job of spreading the ball around. They have an amazing team and are well-coached. I expected a tough and hard-fought game. My girls were ready and showed it on the floor.”
Hunter scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers in crucial moments. Defensively, she recorded four steals and pulled down five rebounds. Seeming to score at will, her efforts sparked others on her team and stymied a pesky Loranger attack. Aniya Lagarde added an additional 16 points and Reagan Williams contributed 14 points to help Lee secure the victory.
Despite the slow start, Loranger would not go away quietly. Jamaya Mingo-Young, a Mississippi State signee, lead all scorers with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.
Shooting so many 3-pointers wasn’t exactly how Loranger planned to score, but it became their undoing when it counted the most. The teams combined to make an eye-popping 16 3-point shots on just 21 attempts.
“We could not make the last few baskets towards the end, but out girls gave it all they had tonight,” said Loranger coach Sean Shields. “We had a tough time stopping No. 4 (Hunter), and it wasn’t much you could do if she is hot like that. We shot the ball well, but also allowed the other team to shoot well too.”
It was anyone’s game heading into the fourth quarter. Both schools took turns holding the lead and made eight combined 3-pointers in the third quarter alone. Ivy Carr sunk four consecutive 3-pointers to help limit any runs by the Patriots, and Loranger ended the quarter trailing just 42-41. Carr finished her night with 15 points and 6 rebounds.
Lee (18-1) garnered its third victory of the tournament to advance to next round, but it proved to be much tougher than their previous 68-44 win over talented Walker. The Patriots are set to take on Lafayette Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Loranger will play their final game on Saturday vs Cabrini.