Numbers were verified with a cross check of numbers with the Louisiana Department of Education. The LHSAA's executive committee finalized the final breakdown of basic classes for football and nonfootball schools for the two-year classification cycle that starts in the fall of 2019 and runs through the spring of 2021 during its Wednesday meeting.

A first plan for districts will be released later this week by the LHSAA staff. LHSAA schools then have five days to submit their proposals/requests for districts in advance of the second classification meeting set for Nov. 19.

Schools opting to play up in class do alter the district lines listed here. Those schools are added to the classes they elect to play up to. Schools playing up in class are: