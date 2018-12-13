Every time Riverside Academy put together a run, it was answered with defensive intensity by Jehovah-Jireh on Thursday night at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament.
Riverside’s final run had the Rebels within a point of the Warriors midway through the fourth quarter. Jehovah-Jireh got steals on three consecutive Riverside possessions to regain momentum, and coasted in for a 75-58 win.
The win has Jehovah-Jireh (18-1), the defending Division V champion, already close to a 20-win season. Its not an accomplishment that Warriors coach Dirk Ricks is ready to acknowledge.
“We’re 0-0. The other 18 or 19 games don’t matter to us,” Ricks said. “The focus of our team is that this game is over, so now we’re 0-0. We’ll play tomorrow to be 1-0.”
Jehovah-Jireh took a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter, and increased it to 10 points on Roderick Dominique’s three-point play before Riverside (2-5) went to work.
Dujuan Daniels had two baskets, and Isaiah Bigham made his fifth 3-pointer of the game to pull Riverside within 57-56. The Warriors came right back with John Paul Ricks, who led all scorers with 26 points, scoring inside.
John Paul Ricks kept things going with a three-point play, a steal, an assist and another basket as Jehovah-Jireh surged ahead 68-56. He then scored his team’s final seven points as the Warriors completed an 18-2 run to close out the game.
Jehovah-Jireh advances to the tournament quarterfinals, and will play Landry-Walker 4 p.m. Friday.
Riverside, which lost seven seniors and all five starters from last season’s Division III semifinal team, finished the game with 20 turnovers.
“We had plenty of chances, but the turnovers killed us,” Riverside coach Timmy Byrd said. “Our three best players, the strength of our team at the guard spot, had almost 20 turnovers between them. Its amazing we had it that close in the fourth quarter with all the turnovers.”
Much of Riverside’s troubles came at the hands of guards John Paul Ricks and Jaron Davis, who scored nine points. Timothy Jackson worked inside to score 18, and Dominique had 10.
The Rebels were led by Bigham with 23 points, and Gage Larvadain, who scored 17.
Jehovah-Jireh led 18-9 in the first quarter, but Daniels’ three-point play helped Riverside cut the deficit to 20-16. In the second quarter, Riverside took a 25-23 lead, its first of the game, on Larvadain’s 3-pointer.
Davis stepped up for the Warriors with two steals, an assist and five points to slow down Riverside. His 3-pointer put Jehovah-Jireh ahead for good, 31-29, and the Warriors went on to a 39-32 halftime lead.
Bigham and Larvadain made 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Riverside get within 45-43 of the Warriors with four minutes left in the quarter.
A steal by Davis and John Paul Ricks’ 3-pointer were key plays as Jehovah-Jireh took a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
“(Riverside) played hard, and we expected nothing less,” Dirk Ricks said. “Even though they’re young they have some guys that have been in big games.”