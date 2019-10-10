Ascension Catholic traveled 14 miles to rival White Castle for the district 7-1A opener and brought home a dominant 48-6 win Thursday night.
White Castle did not earn its first, first down until 4:05 left in the second quarter as Ascension jumped out to a 35-6 halftime lead.
“Wow, what else can I say about the defense. Coach Schexnayder and the defensive staff prepared the kids and they were lights out tonight against a good team,” Ascension Catholic coach Benny Saia said.
Ascension Catholic jumped out out to 8-0 lead on a Khai Prean 18-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Bryce Leonard to Jai Williams.
White Castle turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession.
Ascension Catholic then went right back to work as Leonard found wide out Eric Simon open for a 22-yard touchdown and a 15-0 lead.
The teams traded fumbles in the opening half, but White Castle was not able to convert any the turnover into points.
“Both teams had some fumbles in the first half, they capitalized on our turnovers, we didn’t on theirs," White Castle coach Aaron Meyers said. "They are a very good team. We didn’t play well.”
Ascension Catholic added two more first-half touchdowns on a 48-yard run by Williams and Leonard’s second touchdown pass to wide out Brock Acosta.
White Castle got its lone points on an interception return by Ira Anderson III.
Ascension Catholic shortened the game in the second half, moving to a two tight end set and running the ball with Williams, Prean and 6-foot-4, 240-pound JMond Tapp.
Prean and Williams had third-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
The Ascension Catholic defense allowed 154 total yards total, with 77 of those coming on White Castles’ final two drives.
The ACHS offense finished with 273 yards rushing and 83 yards passing.
Williams finished with 201 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Leonard was 3-5 with 83 yards passing, two touchdowns and the one interception. Acosta returned an interception for a touchdown.
Ascension Catholic moved to 5-0 on the season while White Castle slid to 3-3 overall.
“One-and-0 in district; good start for us. Saia said. "We had to make some adjustments because they were coming in every gap. The kids adapted and we ran outside and hit some passes. (I'm) very proud of my team, they came to play."