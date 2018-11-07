A season that started with two wins and a lot promise for Class 2A Springfield High School eventually unraveled following a series of key injuries.
Now the No. 31-seeded Bulldogs (3-7) travel to second-seeded Amite (9-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday for a first-round playoff game.
Tough luck, right? Instead of dwelling on bad breaks, Springfield coach Ryan Serpas sees the game as a building block for the 2019 season.
“Some things happened, especially with injuries, that were beyond our control,” Serpas said. “We have about 25 guys at practice this week, so the numbers are down and we’re playing a lot of young, inexperienced guys. We can learn and take something positive from this.”
It will be the second time the teams have played this season. Amite beat the Bulldogs 40-0 just two weeks ago.
Serpas said playing against top recruits like Amite defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher and receiver Devonta Lee was intimidating for some players on his young squad.
Season-ending injuries have taken players out the lineup, including running back/linebacker John’L Fryson.
Fryson had more than 1,400 rushing yards in seven games.
“Amite is a great team with some of the best talent you will see,” Serpas said. “I'd like to think we won't be as nervous or intimidated this time and we can learn something that puts us on the right track.”
Springfield at Amite
Class 2A
7 p.m. at Amite High School
RECORDS: No. 31 Springfield 3-7; No. 2 Amite 9-1
LAST WEEK: Springfield lost to Independence 48-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SPRINGFIELD: DB/RB/WR Colton Davis, FB/LB Arshun Andrews, DE/TE Beau Husser; AMITE: QB Amari Gilmore, RB Corey McKnight, LB Qadry Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: The teams meet for the second time in three weeks. … Amite won 40-0 in that first meeting. … AHS lost in the 2A quarterfinals to St. Helena a year ago and was the 3A runner-up in 2016.