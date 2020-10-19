Class 5A/4A
1. Zachary (2-0): The Broncos grab the top spot by a thread as District 4-5A play begins this week bringing a new set of challenges.
2. Catholic (1-2) and East Ascension (2-1): The Bears slide ever so slightly after back-to-back losses to top 4A teams. EAHS also will be looking to rebound from a tough loss when the two teams meet in a District 5-5A opener this week.
4. Scotlandville (3-0) and Dutchtown (3-0): Both teams have done what they needed to do against teams of varying classes and talent. For both, bigger challenges are ahead of Scotlandville moves into 4-5A play this week and Dutchtown opens 5-5A play against Woodlawn on Thursday.
6. Central (3-0): The 4-5A Wildcats notched a win in their first close game of the year against always talented Plaquemine of 4A. They are another team to note as 4-5A play begins.
7. St. Amant (3-0): How about the Gators of 5-5A? They have scored plenty of points over the first three weeks and have put themselves in the conversation about happens in district play.
8. Walker (2-1): Two big wins and a big loss so far this season. The real Wildcats have a huge test at Scotlandville this week that could reveal plenty about both teams.
9. Plaquemine (1-2): The Green Devils are the 7-4A favorite and will likely put the lessons learned in losses to St. Thomas More and Central to work starting this week.
10. Live Oak (2-1): The good news? Back-to-back wins puts the 4-5A Eagles in a good place going into district play. The bad news? A huge test at Zachary looms.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Woodlawn.
Class 3A and below
1. Madison Prep (3-0) and St. James (2-1): The two Class 3A titans from different districts cruised to easy wins last week. St. James faces the biggest test this week, traveling to play rival Lutcher to open 9-3A play.
3. University (2-1): Notable win over Parkview Baptist last week keeps the Cubs and Madison Prep at the head of 7-3A pack.
4. Brusly (2-1): Huge 7-3A road win over West Feliciana last week continues the Panthers upward trajectory.
5. Episcopal (3-0): The Knights have bowled over their first three opponents and now look to prove their mettle in 8-2A play.
6. Lutcher (2-1): A tough loss to 5A St. Amant last week was not the tune up the Bulldogs had in mind before a showdown with St. James. But it may provide a key means to refocus.
7. West Feliciana (2-1): The Saints battled back against Brusly but fell short. That lesson could pay big dividends down the road.
8. Ascension Catholic (2-0): Yes, the 7-1A Bulldogs just keep on keeping on with a strong running game and solid defense. Their 7-1A opener with White Castle on Thursday should be intriguing.
9. East Iberville (3-0): Are the 7-1A Tigers for real? So far, so good going into 7-1A play. Can this team topple ACHS and WCHS? We shall see.
10. Catholic-PC (1-2) and Dunham (1-2): Key injuries have altered the seasons of the 5-1A Hornets and the 8-2A Tigers. But it would be mistake to count either out at this point. Dunham's win over Kentwood last week proves that point.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Northeast, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen, Southern Lab, White Castle.