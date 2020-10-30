Because of COVID-19 issues, no volleyball tournaments were allowed during the LHSAA’s regular season. But the postseason brings an unexpected bonus — a COVID-19 adapted quarterfinals to finals LHSAA tourney format at the Pontchartrain Center with some spectators allowed.
“We had many meetings about this and worked closely with the Pontchartrain Center to determine exactly what we could do,” LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said. “We are glad we get to offer this for the teams.
“A few people have voiced concerns. But most of the schools we have talked to so far have been appreciative first, to have a season and are excited to play in a state tournament format.”
The LHSAA volleyball regular season for all five divisions concludes Saturday. Playoff brackets for all divisions will be released Monday with teams set to play at the site of the higher seeded team in the first two rounds.
In August, teams were told to prepare to play all but the finals at school sites. Louisiana's progression in COVID-19 mitigation made the tourney format possible.
Quarterfinal action tips off the LHSAA Volleyball State tournament Nov. 12. The semifinals are set for Nov. 13, followed by all five title-matches Nov. 14. Hoyt said schools received a memo about the playoffs and the tourney format Thursday.
COVID-19 restrictions will limit each session to 750 fans. Hoyt said each school will be allotted 125 tickets for their quarterfinal match. She said quarterfinal tickets must be purchased and picked up at the LHSAA office by either the school’s head coach or athletic director on Monday, Nov. 9, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The setup at the Pontchartrain Center for the quarterfinals will be the traditional one with three courts, divided by partitions. No coolers or outside food/drinks will be allowed.
“After each quarterfinal group plays, the facility will be cleared and sanitized before the next set of teams and their fans come in to play their games,” Hoyt said. “The Pontchartrain Center has been hosting events, and they are ready to handle the sanitation of the facility, which is so important.”
Hoyt said no one will be allowed to re-enter after their team’s session ends. She also said there will not be a pass gate for LHSAA coaches and officials, because of strict attendance limits.
Teams that win quarterfinal matches will again be allotted 125 tickets each for their Friday semifinal session. Semifinal winners will be allotted 375 tickets for their Saturday final session.
“Those numbers (attendance limits) do not count the players, coaches and officials on the floor,” Hoyt said. “We understand the limits are strict.
“Obviously, we hate the fact that there won’t be all the fans we are usually have. It stinks. But being able to play in a tournament format is a positive thing.”