Woodlawn High’s star quarterback-running back duo fueled an explosive 38-7 win over District 4-5A rival Liberty Magnet on Friday night at Olympia Stadium.
The Woodlawn offensive line neutralized the Liberty pass rush, gave LSU commitment Rickie Collins time to throw and opened running lanes for senior runner Jay’veon Haynes. Collins took advantage of the extra time to throw and completed two deep touchdown passes. Haynes was hardly touched on his three touchdown runs.
Woodlawn averaged nearly eight yards per play in the first half against the Patriots (1-5, 0-2). Haynes, a UL commitment, had 18 carries for 111 yards.
How it was won
Liberty senior Braylon Guerin returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to the Woodlawn 10, but the Patriots failed to score after the Panthers stuffed two goal-line runs.
Klayton Tate’s 41-yard field goal and Haynes’ eight-yard touchdown run gave Woodlawn (3-4, 1-1) an early 10-0 lead. The Panthers then attempted two straight onside kicks — and recovered both.
On his first extra drive, Collins lasered a pass to senior receiver Clayton Adams, who secured the touchdown grab in the front left corner of the end zone. Then, senior receiver Tramon Douglas beat his defender on a post route, and Collins dropped a beautiful throw into his hands for a 42-yard score.
A pair of Haynes touchdown runs, one for 10 yards and the other for 7, widened Woodlawn’s lead to 38-7 by the end of the first half.
Player of the game
Woodlawn running back Jay’veon Haynes: Woodlawn leaned on their senior running back heavily, controlling the first half with their rushing attack. The Panthers ran 49 plays in the first half, and 18 of them were handoffs to Haynes, who averaged 6 yards per carry on the night.
Each time Woodlawn entered the red zone, Haynes finished the drive with a touchdown. His three first-half scores helped the Panthers take a 31-point halftime lead.
They said it
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “We definitely wanted to get the run game going, and we wanted to get it going early. That was one of the things we saw on tape. … We’ve been challenging (the offensive line) for the last couple weeks. They started off slow, had three guys out the first couple weeks. Now that we have all five of those guys together, we’ve been seeing them jell more and more, and today we saw the same thing.”
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins: “We just planned on giving the ball to Jay’veon (Haynes). We were just gonna lean on him today. … That was the plan. He’s a baller, and he displayed his dominance out on the field.”
Notable
- Liberty senior running back Kaleb Jackson missed his fifth straight game because of a fractured ankle he suffered in Week 1. One of the top running backs in the nation, Jackson is committed to LSU.
- Another LSU commitment, Collins, played only one series in the second half before Woodlawn brought in their backups. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed four times for 57 yards.