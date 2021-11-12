With his Parkview Baptist Eagles in the middle of a defensive slugfest with St. Michael early in the third quarter, coach Stefan LeFors decided to dig a little deeper into his offensive playbook to try to shake things up.
A successful fake punt and a “fumblerooski” play on the first drive of the second half led to the go-ahead score as No. 8 seed Parkview fought past No. 9 St. Michael 21-7 in a Division II first-round playoff game Friday night at Parkview.
Parkview (7-4) advances to the quarterfinal round to play top-seeded E.D. White, which had a first-round bye.
Jeremiah Deverteuil led Parkview with 108 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 21 yards.
Nicholas Johnson rushed for 90 yards, and quarterback Damon Blocker added 82 yards on the ground for St. Michael (5-5)
How it was won
Parkview scored first on a 4-yard run by Micah Johnson with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter, then held a 7-0 lead for much of the half.
St. Michael tied the game on the last play of the first half when Blocker threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to James Balart.
On the first drive of the second half and while facing fourth-and-12 at their own 45, Parkview punter Jack Harrington threw to a wide open Deverteuil for 17 yards and a first down.
Three plays later on third-and-3 at the Warriors' 31, Parkview executed the “fumblerooski” play. The center snapped the ball a couple of feet backward, and upback Gus Tuttle picked it up and ran around left end untouched for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead for good.
Deverteuil scored on a 2-yard run with 3:12 remaining in the game for the final margin.
Players of the game
The Parkview defense: The entire unit was outstanding. After allowing 134 yards rushing to Johnson and Blocker in the first half, the Eagles held the duo to 42 combined yards in the second half.
They said it
Parkview coach Stefan LeFors: “The fake punt is something we worked on all year. It is a ‘catch them sleeping’ play. When we executed it, we rolled to our ‘Eagle’ package (the fumblerooski play) and capitalized on it. We have had success with it. We used it to score the go-ahead touchdown to beat West Feliciana early in the season. You aren’t thinking it will be a touchdown, but we will take it.”
St. Michael coach Zach Leger: “We have seen those trick plays on film, and we worked on them all week. But in a game like this where tensions are tight, you don’t always pick things up.”