Even though they played last year in the quarterfinals, don’t be surprised if fifth-seeded Zachary High (10-2) and top-seeded Acadiana spend the first quarter getting reacquainted.
Plenty of people know the history of the two championship-caliber programs. However, their Class 5A semifinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday at AHS features two teams that are quite different than they were a year ago when Zachary won 26-14 at the Wreckin’ Rams’ Bill Dotson Stadium.
“Yes, they are definitely better than they were last year,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “Plus, you had the thing last year where their quarterback was out and one of the running backs had to play there. It’s a different look for sure.”
The Zachary-Acadiana game helps highlight a series of semifinals that also include top-seeded St. James of Class 3A and No. 3 White Castle of 1A.
The two-time defending champion Broncos seek their third straight berth in the 5A title game despite having 18 first-year starters. Instead of winning by large margins, seven of Zachary’s 10 wins have come by a touchdown or less. Brewerton’s confidence in his team and coaching staff does not waver.
“They are so good with the veer, and they can score points in bunches,” Brewerton said. “They can go up 21-0 on you real quick if you blink. And they’ve added some elements outside the veer. Since I’ve been here, this coaching staff and our teams have done a solid job against that offense.”
This is the sixth straight semifinal for Zachary. In Brewerton’s first year, Acadiana (13-0) beat Zachary 9-3 on the way to a 5A title. In 2016, Zachary won 31-24 in the quarterfinals before losing to West Monroe in the semifinals.
Acadiana might have its most prolific offense since 2013. The Wreckin’ Rams beat Parkway 77-41 in the 5A title game that year. Dillan Monette has rushed for 1,951 yards and 31 TDs for AHS. Monette is averaging 11.5 yards per carry and is one of three AHS players with over 900 yards rushing.
Zachary counters with Memphis commitment Keilon Brown, who has 2,119 yards passing with 21 TDs and 1,033 rushing yards with 14 TDs. Chris Hilton and Jayden Williams have combined for 1,437 yards receiving. Hilton has 41 catches for 806 yards and 10 TDs.
“They just do a good job. They’re coached well. They’ve got good athletes. Their quarterback (Brown) is 16-1 in the playoffs,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “He lost to West Monroe as a freshman in the semifinals. It’s a really good program. They know how to win, and they compete.”
UNION PARISH AT ST. JAMES: SJHS coach Robert Valdez calls this game a classic north vs. south showdown. The 12th-seeded Farmers (9-4), who won a 3A title in 2013, have already upset two higher seeds.
“They want to play physical and condense the game into smash-mouth football at the line,” Valdez said. “They want to grind out. We’re physical too, but we want to play fast and get our in space to make plays. Two different styles like you normally see when it’s north vs. south.”
St. James (13-0) seeks its first title-game berth since 2015.
WHITE CASTLE AT OBERLIN: WCHS coach Aaron Meyer has heard about the semifinal the two teams played in 2010 daily since the Bulldogs won last week. White Castle went on to win the 1A title that year.
Meyer can’t deny the similarities. Second-seeded Oberlin (12-0) still runs the Wing-T. Third-seeded WCHS (8-3) is led by a dual-threat quarterback who also is a basketball standout in Javier Batiste. Once again, the game is at Oberlin.
“They still do a lot of the same things, and our team is similar,” Meyer said. “I am so proud of the way these guys have embraced the challenges each week. They got a taste of playing on the road already and this is another test.”