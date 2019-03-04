Pressure is an inevitable part of championship-level basketball. Defending champion Jehovah-Jireh wants to apply it, while Runnels must find ways to diffuse it.
The objectives are different as the local teams help open the second day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament in back-to-back Division V semifinal games at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“We like to pressure the other team and get as many stops and turnovers as possible,” Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “You want to make the other team uncomfortable and take them out of what they do whenever you can.”
The top-seeded Warriors (35-6) take on No. 4 Northside Christian (23-12) in the second Division V semifinal set for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Third-seeded Runnels (31-14), making its first tourney appearance since 2008, opens the action against District 7-B rival Crescent City (24-13), the No. 2 seed, at 11:30 a.m.
“There no secret about what they (Crescent City) are going to do,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “They’re long and quick. They want to trap you, force turnovers and speed you up. When we played them earlier this year I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure on the first half, but not in the second. It will take a full 32-minute effort.”
Jehovah-Jireh and Crescent City met in the first two Division V title games, with the Pioneers winning in 2017 and JCA taking the title last year.
Northside Christian is a tourney newcomer. Lance Martin averages 16 points a game and Anthony Stansberry adds 14. Jaron Davis, a 5-foot-9 guard, leads JCA with averages of 24 points and 6 assists. Ricks’ son, John-Paul, averages 18 per game.
“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Davis said. “In some ways, we’re a longer team, but even the younger guys have a lot of basketball experience. They like playing together as a team and understand what it takes to win because they’ve been to the tournament with us the last two years.”
Cade Tate averages 24.2 points per game for Runnels. Collin Coates, a 6-5 freshmen, adds 12.2 points and 7 rebounds per game. Coates is the son of former Runnels star Sam Coates, who led the Raiders to the tourney in 1989. Byron Joshua averages 19.7 points per game for Crescent City.
Runnels lost to Crescent City in the quarterfinals last season. Tate (5-9) is one of four seniors for the Raiders.
“We are excited to be in the tournament and to make some history for our school,” Tate said. “Crescent City is bigger and athletic. I think it is more of a mental thing for us. We handled their pressure in the first half when we played them this year. We need to be mentally tough the whole game.”