Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Baton Rouge area
University (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Belaire (4-5A) at Glen Oaks 6-3A
Central (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Broadmoor (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium
East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Cecilia (5-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Tara (6-4A) at Lutcher (6-4A)
St. Michael (6-4A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)
Woodlawn (6-4A) at Plaquemine (6-4A)
Baton Rouge area
West Feliciana (6-3A) at Baker (6-3A)
Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Brusly (6-3A)
Belaire (6-3A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
Grant (7-4A) at Albany (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Haynes Academy (10-3A)
Lusher Charter (10-3A) at St. James (10-3A)
Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Friendship Capitol (8-2A)
Church Academy (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Amite (9-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at St. Helena (10-2A)
Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)
Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)
Kentwood (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium Donaldsonville
St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at East Iberville (6-1A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at White Castle (6-1A)
Acadiana
Acadiana (3-5A) at LaGrange (3-5A)
Comeaux (3-5A) at Barbe (3-5A)
Sam Houston (3-5A) at Lafayette (3-5A)
Sulphur (3-5A) at New Iberia (3-5A)
Carencro (4-4A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)
Northside (4-4A) at Teurlings (4-4A)
Westgate (4-4A) at Rayne (4-4A)
St. Martinville (5-4A) at Beau Chene (5-4A)
Opelousas (5-4A) at Breaux (5-4A)
Church Point (5-3A) at Mamou (5-3A)
Port Barre (5-3A) at Crowley (5-3A)
Eunice (5-3A) at Northwest (5-3A)
Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Iota (5-3A)
Abbeville (8-3A) at Berwick (8-3A)
Patterson (8-3A) at Erath (8-3A)
Kaplan (8-3A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)
Welsh (5-2A) at Notre Dame (5-2A)
Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)
Delcambre (6-2A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)
West St. Mary (6-2A) at Loreauville (6-2A)
Westminster (5-1A) at North Central (5-1A)
Hanson (5-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A)
Centerville (7-1A) at Central Catholic (7-1A)
Lafayette Christian (7-1A) at Gueydan (7-1A)
Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A)
Southeast
Covington (6-5A) at Hammond (6-5A)
Slidell (6-5A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)
Mandeville (6-5A) at St. Paul’s (6-5A)
Ponchatoula (6-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)
H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)
Hahnville (7-5A) at Central Lafourche (7-5A)
Destrehan (7-5A) at Jesuit (9-5A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at East St. John (7-5A)
Assumption (7-4A) at Newman (9-2A)
E.D. White (7-4A) at Ellender (7-4A)
Morgan City (7-4A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)
South Terrebonne (7-4A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)
Franklinton (8-4A) at Salmen (8-4A)
Hannan (7-3A) at Loranger (7-3A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Bogalusa (7-3A)
St. Charles (10-3A) at De La Salle (10-3A)
Pope John Paul II (9-2A) at Northlake Christian (9-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Pine (9-2A)
Country Day (11-2A) at Riverside (11-2A)
Varnado (8-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)