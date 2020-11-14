Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. All games are subject to change.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Istrouma (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Central Private (6-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Live Oak (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Pineville (2-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial
Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Breaux Bridge (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
Baker (7-3A) at University (7-3A), 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Istrouma
E.D. White (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)
Patterson (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Olympia Stadium
Episcopal (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
East Iberville (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School, 5 p.m.