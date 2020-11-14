BR.stamantwoodlawn.103120.007
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins hand the ball to his running back Amani Givens, on Friday Night against St. Amant.

 Photo by JOHN OUBRE

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. All games are subject to change.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Istrouma (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Central Private (6-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Live Oak (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Pineville (2-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial

Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Breaux Bridge (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Baker (7-3A) at University (7-3A), 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Istrouma

E.D. White (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)

Patterson (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Olympia Stadium

Episcopal (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

East Iberville (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School, 5 p.m.

