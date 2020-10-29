Different day, opponent
It took East Ascension approximately 17 hours to finalize a Shreveport road trip to play 10th-ranked C.E. Byrd Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Spartans’ Week 5 Thursday game with District 5-5A rival Dutchtown was canceled due to a COVID-19 issue on Wednesday. Byrd of District 1-5A lost two opponents to COVID-19 this week – 1-5A foe Benton and substitute opponent West Monroe.
20 for 2020
Zachary seeks its 20th straight District 4-5A victory when it hosts Denham Springs Friday. Zachary has the longest current streak of district football wins in the Baton Rouge area. The last time the Broncos lost a 4-5A game was in October 2016 when Central edged Zachary 20-19 in a game played at Central. The Broncos are ranked third in Class 5A.
Century mark man
St. Amant High quarterback Cole Poirrier enters Friday’s District 5-5A game at Woodlawn with 960 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and is on pace to surpass the 1,000 yards barrier during the Gators fifth regular season game. But in addition to leading all Class 5A/4A passers, Poirrier also tops the list of area 5A/4A punters with a 36.9 average.
They said it
“Such a strange year … I have no idea who is going win a state championship. I just hope we can all keep playing. Nobody wants COVID-19 to win any season.”
Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard
“To have the in my hands with the chance to make a play … I always want that. Doesn’t every quarterback want that?”
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins