1, University (4-0): The Cubs opened District 6-3A play with a 34-0 win over West Feliciana, the defending Class 3A champion. Starting QB John Gordon McKernan was in on just one play as he recovers from an injury and U-High did not miss a beat. And the defense had perhaps its best effort yet.
Up next: Zachary (3-1)
2, East Ascension (4-0): Last Friday was a night for a prolific number of points as the Spartans scored 58 in a nondistrict win over Cecilia. QB Jason Wakefield has 748 passing yards to date, but this last game featured balance. The thought of the Spartans having more weapons should be a scary one for opponents.
Up next: St. Charles Catholic (2-2).
3, Zachary (3-1): It was not a perfect effort by any stretch of the imagination, but the Broncos found a way to win their District 4-5A opener with Live Oak, game that also was a top 10 5A match-up. Can Zachary find a way to bring it and challenge U-High this week? Guess we will see on Friday.
Up next: University (4-0)
4, Catholic (3-1): It seems like every week somebody plays a game worthy of game of the year status. The Bears did it last week when they rallied from a big first-half deficit to beat explosive St. Thomas More. The composure displayed in this game will serve Catholic well.
Up next: Teurlings Catholic (2-2)
5, Southern Lab (3-1) and Dunham (4-0): Is it a risk to rank two small schools this high? Not if you’re talking about these two teams. A loss to U-High is the only blemish for 1A Southern Lab, a team that still has a huge upside. Dunham has put together back-to-back dominant efforts. Derek Stingley Jr. is great, but this team is proving it is not a one-man show.
Up next for Southern Lab: Parkview Baptist (0-4)
Up next for Dunham: The Church Academy (0-4)
7, Live Oak (3-1): Yes, the Eagles lost to Zachary last week and yes, there were too many empty possessions on offense and some issues covering punts and receivers. But if the Eagles use this game as a wake-up call and a lesson, more good things will follow.
Up next: Denham Springs (3-1)
8, Walker (4-0): Time to give the Wildcats a little boost in the rankings. In back-to-back weeks they have won a shoot out and a game that was more of a defensive struggle. They’ve persevered and now they will be tested again this week on the road in their 4-5A opener, a game that should reveal a lot about both teams.
Up next: Scotlandville (2-2)
9, Plaquemine (3-1): It is hard to keep the Green Devils down. They bounced back from a loss to St. Thomas More with a win over an athletic West St. John team. This team was born to run and Melvin McClay is the new guy leading the way.
Up next: Ouachita Parish (3-1)
10, St. Amant (3-1) and Denham Springs (3-1): Yeah, why pick one when you can pick two. Denham Springs has rebounded nicely since that 64-63 loss to Ponchatoula and faces a key challenge against a Livingston Parish rival this week. St. Amant is in the middle of crucial four-game stretch and faces another tradition power. Game on, gentleman.
Up next for St. Amant: St. James (3-1)
Up next for Denham Springs: Live Oak (3-1)
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic (4-0), Catholic-PC (3-1), Dutchtown (3-1), Livonia (4-0), Lutcher (2-2), Madison Prep (2-2), St. James (3-1), Scotlandville (2-2).