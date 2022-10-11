“All I want to do is win,” Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown proclaimed. “It’s all I really care about.”
These words are music to the ears of just about any high school football coach. When you are a first-year starter and your head coach is a former high school and college QB, the journey matters.
Brown and his coach, Darrell Asberry, a former Southern Lab and Jackson State quarterback are where they need to be — at least for now.
“I’ve told him (Brown) that if he had taken things a little more seriously last year we would be farther along now,” Asberry said. “But Marlon has come a long way this year. There are still things to learn but he gets it. He has an understanding of what it takes to play the position.”
Brown, a junior, played quarterback for the SLHS JV last season. He also was a safety for the Kittens, who won the Division IV title a year ago. When Southern Lab took the field on offense, Brown knew Angelo Izzard was going to be at the controls.
Izzard earned all-state and all-metro honors for the Kittens after their title run. So waiting for an opening to enter a game in place of Izzard was a little like being an understudy for a Broadway show.
As an understudy you may know the part, but actually doing it is another matter. The 6-foot, 165-pound Brown got his shot at that lead role on a team with plenty of other new starters.
“I had to learn a lot. I am still learning,” Brown said. “My accuracy has gotten better during the season. Learning all the progressions and reads is the hardest part. You have to be patient.
“I had to learn the tendencies and strengths of all my receivers. We’re still working on it. We are in a good place now, but it takes time … practice to do that. I know where they like to get ball, who wants to jump up and get it … all those things.”
Southern Lab (3-2, 1-0) is ranked fourth in Class 1A ahead of Thursday’s District 9-1A game with Thrive Academy that will be played at Scotlandville. To date, Brown has completed 47 of 96 passes for 940 yards and seven touchdowns. He only has two interceptions.
“Some people say they think he (Brown) holds the ball too long,” Asberry said. “Well … to me, the most important thing I want a quarterback to do is go through all the reads and checkdowns. Marlon continues to get better at that.
“Along with that, he has a good feel for when he does need to tuck the ball and run with it. That is not always an easy thing. You can see his confidence is building.”
A successful debut, a Week 1 victory over Class 5A Liberty, was nice, but no guarantee of future success. A week later the Kittens lost 27-8 to Class 3A Madison Prep and it was a sobering dose of reality.
“That was tough,” Brown acknowledged. “If I had worked harder and studied more film before that game, I think it could have been different. It’s the things people don’t see … like studying film and more reps.
“Angelo was the hardest worker we had. That is the most important thing I learned from him. He was always studying film and always putting in extra work.”
Brown can now be found doing film study with Asberry whenever time allows. And on his own.
“Whatever it takes,” Brown said. “I need have confidence and be ready.”