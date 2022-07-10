At Crowne Plaza
Tuesday
BASEBALL: South Terrebonne coach Stephen Barba, 9 a.m.; Gerry Saulsbury, SLU pitching coach, 10 a.m.; Baton Rouge Community College head coach Thomas Simoneaux, 11 a.m. SITE: Mississippi Queen/Delta Queen room.
BASKETBALL: UNO women’s coach Keeshawn Davenport, 9 a.m.; Centenary men’s coach Chris Dorsey, 10 a.m.; Ole Miss assistant AD men’s basketball/former Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell, 2:30 p.m.; Centenary men's coach J.A. Anglin, Centenary men’s coach, 3:30 p.m. SITE: Cypress I room.
FOOTBALL: Westgate coach Ryan Antoine, 9 a.m. Premier I; Huntington coach Stephen Dennis, 9 a.m. Cypress II; LSU passing game/receivers coach Cortez Hankton, 10 a.m., Premier I; Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk, 10 a.m. Cypress II; Charlotte running backs coach Cordae Hankton, 2:30 p.m. Premier I; Louisiana Tech offensive line coach Nathan Young, 3:30 p.m. Premier I; Nicholls State special teams coach Brian Wallace, 3:30 p.m. Cypress II
POWERLIFTING: Holden coach David White, 2:30 p.m.; Carroll coach Danielle Miller, 3:30 p.m. SITE: Mississippi Queen/Delta Queen room
SOCCER: LSUE women’s coach Brock Ogami, 9 a.m.; Dominican coach Al Silvas, 10 a.m.; Holy Cross coach Matt Millet, 2:30 p.m. SITE: Riverboat room.
TRACK AND FIELD: Zachary throws coach Amanda Woosley, 2:30 p.m.; Centenary track/cross country coach Joseph Moses Jr., 3:30 p.m.; TCU assistant coach (jumps) Shawn Jackson, 4:30 p.m. SITE: Meetings in Bayou/Levee room.
VOLLEYBALL: LSU coach Tonya Johnson, 9 a.m.; Newman assistant coach Andrew Beyer, 10 a.m.; On-court sessions at St. Joseph’s Academy with SJA coach Sivi Miller, 2:30 p.m. OTHER SITE: Clemens/Natchez room.
GENERAL: Ochsner “Head, Heat, Heart” certification, 11 a.m. Premier I; NIL Education, Information, Support, Eccker Sports 1:30 p.m. Premier I; ACL Prevention, Dr. Jeffrey Burham, Premier I, 4:30 p.m. NOTE: Meetings in Clemens/Natchez room unless otherwise
MEETINGS: La. Volleyball Coaches Association, 11 a.m. Clemens/Natchez; La. High School Soccer Coaches meeting, 3:30 p.m., Riverboat; Louisiana Powerlifting Coaches meeting, 4:30 p.m. Mississippi Queen/Delta Queen.
Wednesday
BASKETBALL: LSU men’s coach Matt McMahon, 9 a.m.; LSU women’s associate head coach Bob Starkey, 11 a.m. On court demonstrations at St. Joseph’s Academy with Appalachian State assistant Mark Cascio, 3 p.m. SITE: Cypress I room.
FOOTBALL: ULM offensive coordinator Matt Kubik, 9 a.m. Premier I; Centenary head coach Byron Dawson, 9 a.m. Cypress II; Grambling head coach Hue Jackson, 10 a.m., Premier I; Florida State running backs, recruiting coach David Johnson, 11 a.m. Premier I; St. Charles Catholic defensive coordinator Jason Brown, 11 a.m. Cypress II.
SOFTBALL: ULM associate head coach Lea Wodach, 9 a.m.; ULM head coach Molly Fichtner. 10 a.m.; North DeSoto coach Tim Whitman, 2:30 p.m. SITE: Mississippi Queen/Delta Queen room.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING: Tommy Moffitt, FBS Strength and Conditioning director, 2:30 p.m. Premier I.
TRACK AND FIELD: McNeese track/cross country head coach Brendon Gilroy, 10 a.m.; TCU assistant coach (jumps) Shawn Jackson, 11 a.m.; Grambling head coach LaMonte Vaughn, 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. SITE: Bayou/Levee room.
WRESTLING: Zachary head coach J.P. Pierre, 9 a.m.; NWCA Director of Coaching development, Kerry Regner, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. SITE: Riverboat room.
GENERAL: Ochsner’s J.D. Boudreaux, athletic training, 11 a.m., Clemens/Natchez.
MEETINGS: LHSADA , 9 a.m. Clemens/Natchez; Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches, 9 a.m.; La. High School Basketball Coaches, 10 a.m. Cypress II; Softball Coaches, 11 a.m. Mississippi Queen/Delta Queen; LHSCA business meeting, 1:30 p.m. Premier I.