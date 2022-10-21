Looking to stop a two-game district losing streak, the Liberty Patriots couldn’t withstand a second-half onslaught in Friday’s 48-28 loss to Scotlandville.
Neither team found much success throwing the ball, despite Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett and Liberty’s Khylan Gross combining for 42 pass attempts, the majority of them coming in the fourth quarter with the game tucked away.
The Hornets (5-3, 2-1 in 4-5A) used their stable of offensive playmakers to wear out the Patriots (1-6, 0-3) defense and special teams, scoring from 88, 75 and 48 yards, all in the second half.
How it was won
The first half came down to a penalty by the Patriots on Scotlandville’s first point-after attempt, when Hornets coach Ryan Cook opted to go for the 2-point conversion on the second try. Covanta Milligan’s 3-yard run gave the Hornets a 15-14 halftime lead.
The momentum swung in Scotlandville’s favor on the opening kickoff of the second half when John Hubbard returned a kick up the left sideline for an 88-yard touchdown. The Hornets followed that up with two more touchdowns in the third quarter by Milligan, when he broke scoring runs of 75 yards and 48 yards to put the game out of reach.
Liberty couldn’t contain Teasett after plays broke down, allowing him to gobble up chunks of yards and keep drives alive.
Player of the game
Scotlandville RB Covanta Milligan: Milligan was the beneficiary of a porous run defense for Liberty, and he took advantage whenever he could. After scoring from 10 yards out in the first quarter, the senior put on a show during the second half, totaling 123 yards on his two rushing touchdowns before finishing off all scoring with a 32-yard touchdown catch from Teasett. He finished with six carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his touchdown catch.
Notable
• Milligan and Hubbard saw about equal amounts of playing time in the run game, and Hubbard led the team in receiving with five catches for 79 yards.
• The Hornets bottled up the Patriots' primary rusher Tra'lan Sept, who managed a 1-yard touchdown run but only 48 yards on the ground. Gross led Liberty with 89 yards on 11 carries.
• Scotlandville blocked a pair of punts in addition to its kickoff return for a touchdown, accentuating the struggles Liberty faced on special teams.