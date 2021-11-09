In 2020-21, the LHSAA and its schools adapted well enough to complete a full slate of high school sports during a pandemic with multiple hurricanes mixed in.
Adapt has a different definition as the LHSAA pitches its districting plans for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The LHSAA released its basic districting plan along with districts for its divisional sports such as volleyball, wrestling, soccer, swimming, tennis, golf and cross country on Monday.
A look at the LHSAA’s basic districting plan reflects enrollment-based change and how some things remain the same.
Appeals and petitions to alter the plans will occur at the second classification meeting set for Monday at the LHSAA office. I am sure there will be debate. There always is, dating back to the first classification meeting I covered in the early 1990s.
But the final say will belong to the LHSAA’s executive committee. There are no guarantees for change. Kind of like the Journey song "Don't Stop Believin," which says "Some will win, some will lose and some were born to sing the blues.”
Here are some Baton Rouge things to know about the LHSAA plan ahead of any debate.
Class 5A had the least change. McKinley drops to Class 4A enrollment-wise and Liberty moves up to take the Panthers’ spot in District 5-5A. District 4-5A is unchanged.
Meanwhile, two Class 3A teams moving up to 4A, Brusly and West Feliciana, find themselves in separate districts.
Class 5A
Though Ascension and Livingston Parish schools may lobby to combine their six schools together for a district, the LHSAA plan keeps it traditional with the schools mixed within two districts.
Class 4A
Brusly moves into 4A and along with Plaquemine goes to a revamped Acadiana district (now 5-4A) with Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, Livonia and Opelousas.
The new BR-based 6-4A would include West Feliciana and McKinley, along with holdovers Belaire, Broadmoor, Istrouma, St. Michael and Tara.
Class 3A
With Baker (dropping to 2A), Brusly and West Feliciana moving out of what was 7-3A, a new 6-3A would add Port Allen (moving up from 2A) and coed nonfootball Doyle of Livingston Parish.
Madison Prep, Parkview Baptist and University remain, along with Collegiate Baton Rouge and Mentorship Academy.
Class 2A
A reimagined 6-2A (previously 8-2A) would add two new schools, Baker and coed nonfootball French Settlement, another Livingston school.
Capitol, Dunham, East Feliciana, Episcopal and Northeast all stay put.
Class 1A
Catholic-Pointe Coupee was previously in Acadiana-based 5-1A but would join a new 8-1A along with Kentwood. Thrive Academy moves to 7-1A.
The 7-1A alignment includes Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, St John, Thrive and White Castle. CHSPC, Central Private, False River Academy, Slaughter Community Charter and Southern Lab would make up 8-1A, which was previously 6-1A.
Signings Wednesday
Four schools are set to have athletes signing Wednesday, which includes six at University High.
The UHS athletes are set to sign in four sports signing during a ceremony set for 12:45 p.m. in the school’s Pennington-McKernan Gym.
Golfer Luke Haskew is set to sign with LSU, while swimmer Chris Richardson will sign with Georgia Tech.
Lundyn Ladnor (UTEP) and Lily Mittendorf (Canisius) will be the Cubs’ girls soccer signees. Boys soccer players Rider Holcomb (Virginia Military Institute and Charlie Garrison (Alabama-Huntsville) are the boys soccer signees.
• A ceremony for Madison Prep basketball players Percy Daniels and Allasia Washington is set for 9:30 a.m. in the school's gym.
Daniels is set to sign with Seton Hall, while Washington is scheduled to sign with Southeastern Louisiana University.
• St. Michael soccer player Maggie Denison is scheduled to sign with Southeastern during a 2 p.m. ceremony at the school.
• Baton Rouge High soccer player Emily Evans is scheduled to sign with Delta State at 1:30 p.m. at her school.