Nonselect
Class 5A
First round
(32) Covington (2-5) at (1) Acadiana (6-1)
(17) Captain Shreve (5-3) at (16) East Ascension (4-3)
(24) East Jefferson (3-3) at (9) Lafayette (5-1)
(25) West Jefferson (4-3) at (8) Mandeville (6-1)
(28) Ouachita (1-4) at (5) Destrehan (7-1)
(21) Terrebonne (3-3) at (12) Dutchtown (5-1)
(20) Hahnville (5-3) at (13) Ruston (5-2)
(29) St. Amant (4-2) at (4) Ponchatoula (6-1)
(30) Airline (3-3) at (3) Zachary (4-1)
(19) Southside (3-3) at (14) New Iberia (6-2)
(22) Live Oak (5-3) at (11) Haughton (7-1)
(27) Slidell (4-4) at (6) Alexandria (3-1)
(26) Pineville (3-3) at (7) Central (7-1)
(23) Chalmette (5-2) at (10) West Monroe (4-1)
(18) East St. John (5-1) at (15) Woodlawn-BR (2-2)
(31) Thibodaux (4-4) at (2) John Ehret (7-0)
Class 4A
First round
(32) Woodlawn-Shreveport (2-5) at (1) Carencro (7-1), cancelled
(17) Lakeshore (4-4) at (16) DeRidder (2-3)
(24) Livonia (4-3) vs. Huntington (5-1) at Independence Stadium-Shreveport
(25) Belaire (2-5) at (8) Plaquemine (5-2)
(28) Northwood-Shreveport (5-2) at (5) Leesville (4-3)
(21) J.F. Kennedy (6-2) at (12) Minden (5-2)
(20) Assumption (4-2) at (13) Westgate (5-3)
(29) Peabody (3-3) at (4) Neville (4-2)
(30) Rayne (3-5) at (3) Tioga (6-1)
(19) Salmen (5-2) at (14) North DeSoto (5-3)
(22) Landry-Walker (3-2) at (11) Cecilia (7-1)
(27) Breaux Bridge (3-5) at (6) Warren Easton (6-2)
(26) Belle Chasse (3-2) at (7) Carver (5-2)
(23) Bastrop (4-4) at (10) Eunice (4-2)
(18) Pearl River (5-1) at (15) Istrouma (5-2)
(31) Ellender (3-4) at (2) Karr (4-1)
Class 3A
First round
(32) Erath (1-4) at (1) Jennings (6-0)
(17) Lutcher (4-3) at (16) Grant (3-3)
(24) Bogalusa (3-3) at (9) Madison Prep (5-2)
(25) Loranger (2-3) at (8) Donaldsonville (4-2)
(28) Abbeville (3-4) at (5) St. James (6-2)
(21) West Feliciana (4-4) at (12) Sterlington (4-2)
(20) Brusly (4-3) at (13) Carroll (2-3)
(29) Mansfield (3-4) at (4) Church Point (5-0)
(30) Caldwell Parish (2-3) at (3) Lake Charles Prep (6-0), cancelled
(19) Iowa (3-2) at (14) South Beauregard (4-3)
(22) Kenner Discovery (5-3) at (11) Jena (5-2)
(27) Iota (3-3) at (6) Jewel Sumner (7-1)
(26) Marksville (4-3) at (7) Green Oaks (6-2), cancelled
(23) Kaplan (4-3) at (10) St. Martinville (6-2)
(18) B.T. Washington (5-3) at (15) McDonogh 35 (4-3)
(31) North Webster (3-4) at (2) Union Parish (7-0)
Class 2A
First round
(32) Varnado (1-4) at (1) Many (7-0), cancelled
(17) Franklin (4-4) at (16) South Plaquemines (4-3)
(24) Capitol (2-4) at (9) Amite (4-1)
(25) Lakeview (2-4) at (8) Red River (5-2)
(28) Welsh (1-6) at (5) North Caddo (4-3)
(21) Rayville (3-4) at (12) General Trass (5-2)
(20) Pickering (5-3) at (13) Bunkie (5-3)
(29) Vidalia (1-4) at (4) St. Helena (3-3)
(30) Jeanerette (3-4) at (3) Loreauville (6-0)
(19) Northeast (3-3) at (14) Rosepine (4-2)
(22) Oakdale (2-3) at (11) Avoyelles (4-3)
(27) Delcambre (2-5) at (6) Kinder (5-2)
(26) East Feliciana (2-4) at (7) Ferriday (6-1), cancelled
(23) Pine (2-5) at (10) Port Allen (5-2)
(18) Kentwood (4-2) at (15) Jonesboro-Hodge (3-3)
(31) Madison Parish (3-5) at (2) Mangham (8-0)
Class 1A
First round
(1) Oak Grove (7-0) bye
(17) Montgomery (3-4) at (16) East Beauregard (2-4)
(24) North Central (0-7) at (9) West St. John (1-4)
(8) Logansport (4-2) bye
(5) Homer (6-2) bye
(21) Merryville (1-5) at (12) Block (3-5)
(20) LaSalle (1-5) at (13) Delta Charter (3-2)
(4) White Castle (4-3) bye
(3) Grand Lake (5-1) bye
(19) Delhi (1-5) at (14) Arcadia (2-5)
(6) Oberlin (5-2) bye
(7) Haynesville (6-2) bye
(23) Magnolia School of Excellence (1-5) at (10) Basile (3-2)
(18) Slaughter Community Charter (2-4) at (15) Northwood-Lena (1-5)
(2) East Iberville (5-1)
Select
Division I
First round
(1) Brother Martin (7-0)
(9) Jesuit (4-4) at (8) St. Paul’s (4-3)
(5) Rummel (6-1)
(4) Catholic-BR (6-2)
(3) Byrd (7-0)
(11) Holy Cross (1-5) at (6) St. Augustine (4-2)
(10) Shaw (2-4) at (7) John Curtis (4-4)
(2) Scotlandville (6-0) bye
Division II
First round
(1) De La Salle (7-0) bye
(9) Thomas Jefferson (5-3) at (8) Teurlings Catholic (4-4)
(12) Loyola (2-5) at (5) E.D. White (6-2)
(13) St. Michael (2-4) at (4) Archbishop Hannan (5-2)
(11) Haynes Academy (4-3) at (6) Vandebilt Catholic (6-1), cancelled
(10) St. Louis (2-5) at (7) Parkview Baptist (6-2)
(2) St. Thomas More (7-0) bye
Division III
First round
(1) Isidore Newman (8-0) bye
(9) Menard (3-3) at (8) Catholic-NI (5-3)
(5) Lafayette Christian (6-1) bye
(4) Episcopal (8-0) bye
(11) Northlake Christian (3-4) at (6) Ascension Episcopal (6-0)
(10) Dunham (3-4) at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1)
(2) St. Charles (5-2) bye
Division IV
First round
(16) St. Martin’s (2-3) at (1) Calvary Baptist (5-2)
(9) Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (4-1) at (8) Catholic-PC (6-2)
(12) Opelousas Catholic (3-3) at (5) Southern Lab (3-3)
(13) Cedar Creek (5-3) at (4) Ascension Catholic (7-0)
(14) Hamilton Christian (4-2) at (3) Ouachita Christian (6-1)
(11) St. Mary’s (6-2) at (6) Country Day (3-2)
(10) St. Edmund (5-2) at (7) Riverside Academy (6-2)
(15) St. Frederick (5-2) at (2) Vermilion Catholic (6-0)