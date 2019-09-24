It is no secret that kickers can have a huge impact on a football game. Just how much off-the-field impact can a first-year varsity kicker have?
Plenty … and Denham Springs kicker Cameron Beall is proving that point. Film crews were in and around the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday to film a Sunday Night Football pregame segment about the 5-foot-6, 140-pound Beall and his “Cam Kicks Cancer,” as in pediatric cancer, campaign.
“I’ve gone to kicking camps every summer and the national Kohls camp is one where they always talk about kicking to raise money to fight pediatic cancer,” Beall said. “So I talked with my dad and family and decided to do it. This is my third year. I don’t have a personal story about pediatric cancer, but my mother had thyroid cancer and my grandmother had breast cancer, so I am well aware of the implications cancer has.”
Beall, a junior, has gathered sponsors, including Denham Springs area businesses, to raise money. As a junior varsity kicker, he raised $4,300. The segment taped Tuesday will last about a minute and will be shown before Sunday night's Saints-Cowboys game. He is the second area kicker in as many years to raise money for pediatric cancer. Woodlawn's Jacob Barnes, now a freshman at Louisiana Tech, raised money a year ago.
“The way I put it to my dad was, if I have the ability to help, then I have the responsibility to help,” Beall said. “If I was going to be kicking anyway, why not make something out of it.”
Skeptics may ask, can Beall really kick? Yes, he can. He is 2-for-3 on field goals and has made all five of his PATs for the Yellow Jackets (1-2), who host Assumption (3-0) Friday night.
Beall’s personal best outside of high school is 56 yards and he said he feels comfortable into the 40 yards-plus range. His goal is to get the chance to kick on the collegiate level.
Beall started modestly with a goal of $500 his freshman year and raised $1,000. The goal this year was set at $3,000, but through three games Beall has raised $2,500 or $75 per kick.
“Hopefully, we can go way past that goal,” Beall said. “And my senior year I want the goal to be even higher … like $10,000.”
Madison Prep changes places
Madison Prep is moving all its home football games to Louisiana Leadership Institute’s Doug Williams Stadium, starting this week.
Friday’s District 7-3A opener between Brusly (2-1) and MPA (2-1) is the first Chargers home game at the Leadership stadium. Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said the decision to move the games was finalized late last week.
“We feel like Leadership is a better fit than the larger stadiums,” Williams said.