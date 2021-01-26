After a huge victory three days before, Liberty High School showed no signs of a letdown Tuesday at home against Belaire.
The Patriots jumped ahead of the Bengals 14-0 and led 59-23 at halftime on the way to an 87-33 victory for their fourth consecutive win.
Liberty (13-5) was coming off a 59-55 victory against four-time reigning Class 5A state champion Scotlandville and improved its record to 9-2 in January after being limited by COVID-19 restrictions. The Liberty press forced numerous turnovers in building a 28-8 lead after one quarter against Belaire.
“The guys came out and played hard from beginning to end,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “I’m proud of them. We competed at a high level tonight.
“That (Scotlandville) was a big win for our program, the biggest since I’ve been here. The guys have been locked in. Early on we were shut down because of COVID-19. We’ve been hitting stride and playing some really good basketball.”
David Weber scored 16 points for the Patriots while Jacob Wilson and Zavier Sims had 15 each. The three players were honored in a pregame ceremony for each scoring their 1,000th point earlier in the season. JaQuin Taylor added 11 points and Quenton Henry 10.
Wilson had eight and Weber seven in the first quarter. The Patriots sank five 3-point shots in a 31-point second quarter, two by Taylor, and finished the game with eight. The teams played running time in the second as the lead grew as high as 56 points at 82-26.
Belaire (3-13) was led by Jeremy Paul with 12 points while Horlin Clark and Anthony Jones had six each.
“We’re a young team transitioning over and learning a different system, so it’s tough on them now,” Belaire coach Timothy Johnson said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys coming back next year. It’s something to build on when you have a young team like we have.”
Liberty is in the midst of a gauntlet of games, facing 5A Central on Wednesday and then visiting Class 3A powerhouse Madison Prep on Saturday.
“(Wednesdasy) is a real big game for us with Central, the last 5A team we will play, and then we have Madison Prep. We were scheduled to play them Jan. 14 but they were shut down because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“The guys are buying into their roles. We’re playing a lot of guys. I always tell them any night it could be your night.”