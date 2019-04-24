Spring break time is also decision time for The Dunham School basketball star Jordan Wright. The 6-foot-6 Wright caused a bit of a social media frenzy on Tuesday when he posted pictures of himself in a Vanderbilt uniform.
But the post also noted that he was not committed. Wright's later post stated that he plans to announce whether he will attend Vandy or Tulane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, complete with the hashtags #Anchor Down and #RollWave.
“Both schools are great academically,” Wright said. “It comes down to which school I believe will help me develop the most as a person and a player.”
Wright led Division III Dunham to two LHSAA runner-up finishes and one title in his final three seasons. He is a three-time LSWA All-State and All-Metro selection. He also considered Georgia and Georgia Tech.
In addition to averaging 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists, Wright also is an honor student who scored a 30 on the ACT exam prior to his senior season.
Through the recruiting process Wright said he has relied on his parents and Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley.
“My parents gave their opinions on the pros and cons,” Wright said. “Coach Pixley has helped me a lot in my development and I looked to him also. It comes down to what is the best fit for me.”
Double duty
It is not usual for a golfer to get in a little extra driving or putting practice after a tournament. Episcopal’s Riely Heaslip had another plan
After Heaslip won the Division II, Region 2 golf tournament with a 3-under-par score of 69 Tuesday at Beaver Creek Golf Course, she made the trip to Lake Charles, where she helped the Episcopal girls win the Class 2A, Region 2 title at McNeese. Heaslip was part of two EHS relays for the Knights, who scored 105 points.
U-High signees
Three University High athletes are scheduled to sign at 12:45 p.m. Friday in a ceremony at the Pennington McKernan Gym.
Swimmer Abby Baumgartner (LSU), girls basketball player Alyssa Fisher (St. Francis College, Brooklyn, N.Y.) and tennis player Nelson Stafford (East Carolina) are the athletes set to sign.
Acadiana 5A meet Friday
The Class 5A, Region 1 track meet for boys and girls has been moved from Thursday to Friday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Field events are scheduled for noon, followed by running events at 2 p.m.