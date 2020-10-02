Catholic running back George Hart scored twice in the first half and quarterback Landon O’Connor accounted for two more second-half touchdowns as the Bears opened the abbreviated prep season with a convincing victory 27-7 against University High at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Hart had touchdown runs of 6 and 1 yard taking a direct snap, and O’Connor ran 1 yard for a touchdown and threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Jackson Guest to give the Bruins a 27-0 lead.
Catholic rushed for 237 yards.
University averted the shutout with a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Graham with 20 seconds remaining.
How it was won
The Catholic defense turned back two major scoring threats in the first half. Josh Robertson broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to stop the Cubs first possession, and Joshua Wax recovered a U-High fumble at the Bruins’ 7 less than a minute before halftime to protect a 13-0 lead.
Catholic tweaked its second-half game plan and marched 87 yards in 16 plays to make it 20-0 on a 1-yard scramble by O’Connor, who ran six times for 38 yards on the drive. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and led Catholic with 73 yards rushing on 12 carries. Hart ran 11 times for 60 yards.
Robertson stopped another U-High drive with an interception and Wesley Woodward had three sacks and five total tackles for loss. Christian Mannino added two sacks.
Player of the game
Landon O’Connor, Catholic
O’Connor set up Catholic’s first score with an 18-yard scramble to put the ball at the Cubs’ 8-yard line. He set up the second with a 35-yard completion to Shelton Sampson on a nice play-action pass. His ball-handling and faking on the Bruins’ drive to start the third quarter fueled the offense, and he made a good decision on his touchdown run. Facing fourth and goal from the 1, O’Connor rolled left and seeing his receiver covered, turned to the middle of the field and cut through a gap in the defense to put the Bruins up by three scores.
He put the finishing touches on a big night with a well-executed screen pass to Guest, flipping the ball over four onrushing Cubs linemen.
They said it
Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta: "When you look at these early games with the limited prep, there’s some sloppy things that need to get cleaned up, but you never take a win for granted. We told the guys at halftime, we’re going to take the ball and march it down the field running the ball, eat up the clock and keep them off the field."
U-High coach Andy Martin: “It’s not a practice game because it goes on your record and we hate losing, but I can tell you there were some things we can build on. One of them is the toughness of this team. We’ll try to build on that the rest of the year.”
Notable
Catholic ate up 8 minutes and 12 seconds with its 16-play, 87-yard drive to start the third quarter. The Bruins ran the ball 11 of the first 12 plays and overcame a holding penalty that put them at first-and-goal from the 18-yard line. A U-High offside penalty on a successful 20-yard field goal by Kylan Dupre convinced Fertitta to take points off the board and go for the touchdown on fourth down from the 1.
University High’s leading rusher was punter Chris Bottcher, who twice ran for first downs from punt formation. His 9-yard scamper kept the chains moving on the Cubs’ late first half drive. He took off again for a 65-yard dash to set up U-High’s only score.
U-High started the game with a big play when Christian Ard connected with Jardin Gilbert for a 44-yard pass completion, and Graham got loose for a 21-yard run. But the Cubs struggled around the goal line.