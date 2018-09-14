An illegal penalty wiped out a Central touchdown as time expired in the third period Friday night, leaving coach Sid Edwards to lament that once again the Wildcats wound up being their worst enemy.
Edwards meant no disrespect to Jesuit, who left Baton Rouge with a 35-19 victory. Edwards coached the Blue Jays the year after Hurricane Katrina and understands the level of football they play. He was only making an observation.
“We have to take care of what we can control,” said Edwards, whose team fell to 0-3. “We didn’t do that tonight.”
After spotting the Wildcats a 12-0 first-quarter lead, Jesuit held a 21-12 edge after Robert McMahon had a perfect first half throwing the ball. A tight Central defense stuffed the Jesuit quarterback on third-and-1, forcing a punt that set up a Wildcats drive from its 33.
A Samuel Kenerson run on two options to the left each picked up 14 for Central. Another set of runs put the ball at the Jesuit 13, then a receiver lined up incorrectly on a third-and-5 play — its second such penalty of the night. The error negated a catch that Le’Derrick Thomas made so far in the back of the end zone that few were sure how he caught it.
Kenerson’s next third-down pass was batted by several Jesuit defenders and on fourth down he was stopped after gaining three yards when he needed 10.
“We’ve been in that position before,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “Once they put everything together, they’re going to be something.”
The Blue Jays dominated the fourth quarter, scoring on their next two drives to take a 35-12 lead. One score came after a punt bounced into a Central blocker and Jesuit recovered. Kenerson threw for 44 yards and ran for 50 on the Wildcats’ final drive. He hit Thomas with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left to make the result more respectable.
Jesuit, not accustomed to playing on natural grass, ran a half-step slow through the first quarter, missing tackles and leaving Kenerson’s receivers wide open over the opening 12 minutes. At times, however, receivers dropped the ball or couldn’t run fast enough to catch up to them.
“We knew that their quarterback was a special player who could pop from everywhere,” Songy said.
Kenerson’s 56-yard pass to Parker Evans opened the scoring, and Isaiah Rankins scored from the 2 after Kenerson’s quarterback draw netted 15. It was 12-0 with just over nine minutes gone in the game but Jesuit scored 21 points before halftime.
“They’re a disciplined football team. I don’t think they had any panic in them at all,” Edwards said.
McMahon didn’t throw an incomplete pass until there was 11:09 left in the game. He finished 9-of-10 passing for 88 yards and also carried the ball 13 times for 95 yards. Brayton Whittington had 19 carries for 94 yards.
Kenerson, who led area teams in rushing with 332 yards through two games, had 172 yards rushing Friday night.