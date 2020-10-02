GONZALES — The East Ascension Spartans finished out Senior Night on a high note in a game they quickly snagged the momentum from the Northwest Raiders, recording an 21-0 win.
Between quarterback John Jolivette's decision-making and crucial drops from receivers like Keshaun Lazard, the Northwest offense fell victim to the strength and pass-rushing ability of the Spartans defense.
Both teams lacked real offensive spark and East Ascension probably could have recorded a much more lopsided win if not for a penalty-laden night and some careless turnovers.
How it was won
The Spartans successfully shut out Raiders, heading into the locker room at halftime with a 14-0 lead off the efforts of an 8-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Kendall Washington early in the first quarter, and a 4-yarder by sophomore running back Walter Samuel, who was a force in both the receiving and the ground game.
Both teams suffered from their fair share of turnovers in the second half. East Ascension fumbled on its first drive of the third quarter and Jolivette was intercepted by junior linebacker Rionte Jones as the Raiders closed in on the end zone when they got the ball back. While the Spartans weren't able to get a score out of it, Jolivette repeated his mistake, throwing another interception near the end zone, and it was shortly after that the Spartans scored their third touchdown of the night were able to complete the shutout.
Player of the game
Kendall Washington, East Ascension: Running back Walter Samuel was who initially shined in the first half, playing a role in both the receiving game and the ground game. But it was Washington who surged ahead as the clear man of the night, taking it in for a 55-yard touchdown on what was perhaps the most exciting offensive play on a night when both defenses brought the heat on the opposing quarterback. He had another big play in the second half that was called back because of a penalty on East Ascension, but did collect over 50 yards rushing in the second half to go with two touchdowns that made him the leading scorer of the game.
Notable
- A high snap at the last play of the second quarter dashed any hopes of a last-second play in the second quarter for a Northwest offense that struggled to get any rhythm going on offense. It was fumbled dangerously close to the Raiders' own end zone, making them lucky to have ended the half just two touchdowns down rather than three.
- Jolivette had a nightmarish outing, throwing an interception right outside the end zone in both of the Raiders' drives that looked like they had the most potential to finally put points on the board.