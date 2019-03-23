PLAQUEMINE — Baseball seemingly has its own method of checks and balances at times. St. John left-fielder Adam Blanchard would not argue that point after his team’s 2-1 victory over University High Saturday afternoon.
The game was a pitchers duel between starters Taylor Dupont of St. John and U-High’s Lance Wade for five innings. U-High, the top team in the LHSAA’s Division II power ratings, was down to its final three outs with St. John leading 1-0.
Adam Blanchard came in on a drive off the bat of the of the Cubs’ Reid Segar and it fell in over his head for a double. Segar later scored on an error to tie the game at 1-1.
The Eagles’ left-fielder did not have to wait long to turn the tables. His two-out, RBI single that just cleared the glove of UHS’ Segar brought Collin Barbee in to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for St. John, the Division IV runner-up a year ago.
“I didn’t see it hit the ground,” Blanchard said. “So I thought the ball was caught was first. They’re a really good team. This is a good win for us.”
The Eagles (13-5) are seventh in the Division IV power ratings. With their third win over the week they may be moving up. U-High also is 13-5. Adam Blanchard, Connor Barbee and Grant Blanchard each had two hits. Grant Blanchard (4-2) also got the win in relief. He came on in seventh for Dupont.
“We’re playing some really good teams with tough pitching,” St. John coach Jason Kinchen said. “In some ways, we’re not playing up to the standards I want to see. But at the end of the day, we’re finding ways to win.”
Both teams hit the ball hard early in the game. A stiff wind thwarted several chances for a big hit. Other times, the baseball was hit directly at the defense.
St. John broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fifth. Dupont helped himself by leading off the inning with a single. Hunter Schurba sacrificed courtesy runner Jacob Schlatre to second.
UHS shortstop Nick Wall knocked down a shot off the bat of Ben Bucher. Barbee’s single brought Schlatre in to score the first run of the game.
U-High responded with Segar’s double. Segar was sacrificed to third by Aleksander Popov and scored the tying run when Wade reached on an error.
Brock Slaton came on in relief of Wade in the sixth. Barbee singled to open the seventh for the Eagles. One out later, Grant Blanchard reached on a bunt single. Adam Blanchard delivered game-winning hit after the second out.
U-High coach Justin Morgan credited St. John and its pitchers, who issued just two walks.
“Lance Wade has given us five quality starts and I thought our defense did a good job,” Morgan said. “Brock Slaton was solid too and gave us a chance to win. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”